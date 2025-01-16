While there are lots of different options when it comes to internet service, fiber is going to provide you with the best speeds available. While brands have been expanding their fiber service for some time now, Google has been noticeably slower in this race, despite being quite early when it came to fiber deployment.

For now, Google Fiber is available in over 25 cities, and the brand has plans in place to expand to even more. And if you're located in Las Vegas or Clark County, Nevada, we've got good news, as the team at Google has broken ground and started construction on its fiber service in the state, which is slated to be available later this year.

Slow but steady expansion

Source: Google Fiber

The Google Fiber blog shared that it has officially broken ground in Las Vegas, with construction taking place in the west side of the city. Clark County will also see construction begin sometime in February.

As far as availability goes, Google doesn't have a concrete map of what areas will be covered, only sharing that "parts of the metro area" will get service later this year. Of course, this will be a full fledged roll out, which means customers will be able to take advantage of speeds that top out at 8Gbps.

When it comes to pricing, it tends to vary by city, but if you're looking for basic service that starts at 1Gbps, you're looking to spend around $70 a month. Those aiming for the best at 8Gbps can expect to pay around $150 per month.

While that may sound expensice, the big draw here is that prices haven't changed since Google launched its service back in 2012. So if you've been seeing price hikes from your current provider, this may be a solution. If you live in the area and are interested in the service, you'll want to sign up on Google's webpage to be notificed when it's available.