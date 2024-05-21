Summary Google Fiber app gets a Network Health feature for checking the quality of internet connection.

The Network Health feature also helps users to check the coverage of their service.

Google Fiber has plans for a 20 Gig ultra-fast internet service by the end of 2024.

Google Fiber has been expanding rapidly in the United States lately. Google's ultra-fast fiber internet service is now available in 19 states across the country, and the company has pledged to increase the number of its supported cities. The service initially started in 2010 by offering 1 Gbps. By the middle of 2024, the fastest plan provided by Google Fiber is 8 Gbps for only $150 per month.

Google Fiber comes with an app that allows users to manage their internet service and make the necessary adjustments. As Google's latest blog post reads, the app is now getting a "Network Health" feature to bring more transparency and visibility to the connectivity, speed, and coverage of Google Fiber service.

You can now check the quality of your Google Fiber service within its app

The Network Health is a personalized quality score that assesses the quality of the internet coming into a customer's home and to the router. Additionally, it regularly checks the quality of the network in the house and whether the extender is positioned ideally to maximize coverage.

The feature will help users see if the speed and quality of their internet connection match the selected plan. The GFiber app already had a speed test feature to assess users' connection speeds. However, the latest Network Health feature also checks your internet service's connectivity and coverage, providing customers with more insightful data about their connection performance.

Google says the Network Health feature will be rolled out to customers in the next few months. So, if you're a Google Fiber customer, keep an eye on the app's upcoming updates.

While Google Fiber's fastest internet plan is now 8 Gbps, the company is not stopping there. As Google announced, GFiber Labs will deploy Nokia 25G PON to offer 20 Gig ultra-fast Fiber internet service in every city by the end of 2024. The service installation started in the Triangle in North Carolina in April, and it's expected to reach more areas by the end of the year. The Google Fiber 20 Gig internet service is now available to some early adopters, including universities and national institutions.