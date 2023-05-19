For many people, Google Fi provided them with a cost-effective alternative to the biggest carriers in the US. Its companion app allowed you to manage your lines in a simple manner, but with Google launching interface redesigns to many of its apps, like Home, it was time Google Fi Wireless followed suit.

The refresh was announced in April along with a name change, and the update is now starting to roll out to users, 9to5Google reports. The app is now known as Google Fi Wireless, tacking on an extra word at the end to make its purpose clearer. Its design language will follow the same one used in the Google Home makeover and will also add more digital safety features to ensure children stay out of harm's way on their devices.

Some new design elements include a reminder in the top right corner telling you when your monthly cycle is ending and new user icons at the top of the app. The latter will allow you to take a look at the general overview of your plan, for both single users and families. The Group icon will also let you know of any promotions going on in the Google Fi Wireless sphere.

Clicking on an individual person's icon will bring up the aforementioned privacy features where the manager can hit the toggle to turn off the ability to receive calls or texts from people who aren't in that person's contacts. For example, if your child has their parents, siblings, and a few friends listed in there, those are the only ones who will be able to reach out. However, if they've reached out to someone who isn't in their contacts, they can contact them for a month. Account managers can also turn off location sharing and set data usage alerts.

The four tabs at the bottom of the app that were previously there are sticking around, but only the Home section got a refresh. The others remain more or less the same.

Google has already begun rolling out the redesign and, while it's a server-side change, some might get ahead sooner than others.

If you're looking into signing up for Google Fi Wireless, you can see how it stacks up against other similar providers like Mint Mobile and Visible.