If you’re looking to switch carriers, US Mobile should really be one of your first considerations. US Mobile has not only one of the best values for light users, but two strong unlimited options with annual plan savings available. US Mobile also lets you use any of the Big Three carrier networks, with the option to switch at any time, so you can save on your plan without giving up your preferred coverage.

Google Fi, meanwhile, has focused on delivering extra features like call encryption and including a VPN. Fi also offers some of the best international roaming of any carrier with 200+ countries for free on its Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans.

Mobile carrier features

Google Fi doesn’t have the best deals, but it’s still a favorite among Android users due to its support for a lot of Android devices and features, like end-to-end encrypted calling. Fi also includes hotspot data with all of its plans, so you can keep your other devices online. Plus, with the option for a data-only SIM on a couple of plans, you can save by paying for a mobile and data-only plan separately. And if you have a smartwatch, you can connect it for free.

Now, if you’re looking for a new phone, Google Fi can also have some solid discounts on new devices, like the Pixel 9 Pro with trade-in discounts and 24-month payment plans. With so many carriers moving to 36-month payment plans and many other MVNOs only offering financing with Affirm, Google Fi is a good carrier if you’re looking for a new plan and an Android phone at the same time.

Speaking of savings, Fi supports multi-line discounts, so if you’re bringing the whole family, you can save on your plans.

As for coverage, if you’re using your phone in the US, you’ll be connected primarily to the T-Mobile network, but you may also get coverage on US Cellular or with Wi-Fi partners. One of Fi’s most unique features is its free international roaming on its two more expensive plans. If you’re heading out of the country, Fi’s international roaming lets you use your data like normal without worrying about travel credits or installing a separate eSIM.

US Mobile is very focused on coverage in the US and has even managed to partner with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon; you can choose the Dark Star network for AT&T coverage, Light Speed for T-Mobile, and Warp for Verizon. All three networks get 5G data with mid-band speeds and the same amount of high-speed data.

If you choose AT&T, however, you can even upgrade your network priority for $12 per month from QCI 9 to QCI 8, giving you performance more similar to an AT&T postpaid plan. You can even switch between networks if you want to try out another.

US Mobile’s unlimited plans are fairly straightforward, and if you’re willing to pay for an entire year of service upfront, you can get a discount on them as well. In fact, US Mobile’s cheapest unlimited plan with 10GB of high-speed data is only available with an annual plan. US Mobile comes with free international calling and texting to 200+ countries. International roaming is available with an add-on for monthly plans with some data included with annual plans.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that these features can vary between the different networks.

Mobile coverage and reception

Google Fi uses T-Mobile, US Cellular, and some Wi-Fi partners for its domestic coverage. For the most part, users will be on the T-Mobile network, but in some dense areas, Google has partnered with some public Wi-Fi providers to improve coverage. If your phone is Designed for Fi, it will automatically connect to the best available network, so you don’t need to worry about which one to use.

T-Mobile offers strong coverage nationwide with a fast 5G network, but it still falls short of AT&T and Verizon in some rural areas. Still, for most people, T-Mobile is a good choice and should deliver plenty of speed.

With US Mobile, on the other hand, you don’t need to commit to any network. US Mobile lets you choose between its three SIMs: Warp, Light Speed, and Dark Star. Warp refers to Verizon’s network and comes with full access to 5G, including Ultra Wideband. Light Speed is T-Mobile’s network, which should offer similar coverage to Google Fi. Dark Star is AT&T and can even be upgraded to a higher priority.

The right network for you depends on a lot of factors, like geography and your phone. Luckily, with US Mobile, you can change your network twice with a feature called Teleport. You get two free teleports with most plans, with a $2 charge after that. If you're not satisfied with the network, but like US Mobile’s plans, it’s nice that you can try out a different network.

Phone compatibility

Google Fi works with a wide range of phones, including most of the best Android phones, like the Galaxy S24 and the Pixel 9. Google even offers some substantial discounts on Pixel phones when you buy them with Google Fi. Supported phones are either designated as Compatible with Fi or Designed for Fi.

The former simply works with the network and can install software features, like VPN support, but lacks automatic network switching, so you’ll only use T-Mobile. While iPhones technically work on Fi, support has been in beta for years and still requires some extra setup for texting to work. You can check your phone with Google Fi’s compatibility checker.

US Mobile, thanks to supporting the Big Three networks, can work with just about any phone as long as it’s unlocked and fairly modern. If you bought your phone from your current provider, you’ll need to make sure it’s fully paid off before bringing it to another carrier.

Plans

Both Google Fi and US Mobile have a simple shared data plan with data paid by the gig, as well as a couple of unlimited plans for heavier users. To get the best deal for you, you’ll want to know how much data you typically use, which international features you need, and how much hotspot data you need.

How many people you’re bringing could also have a big impact with Google Fi offering substantial multi-line discounts. While US Mobile doesn’t have multi-line discounts, its prices are low enough that it still competes with Google Fi for families.

Google Fi’s plans

When Google Fi launched as Project Fi, it only had a single plan, which is still available as the Flexible Plan. This plan costs $20 per month for unlimited talk and text, with data coming in at $10 per gigabyte. While this is fairly steep for data, considering international roaming is included, and you can use it in 200+ destinations, it could be a good pick for some people. You could even use it as a travel SIM if your phone is unlocked and supports multiple SIMs.

Flexible also comes with full connectivity for smartwatches, so you can bring one of the best smartwatches for Android for free. You can also use your data on another device with a mobile hotspot or by ordering a data-only SIM. If you carry two phones, it’s hard to beat Google Fi’s value.

Moving up to unlimited, the Simply Unlimited plan drops many of the international features but comes with 35GB of high-speed data to use in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. It also gets 5GB of data to use with mobile hotspot, though you won’t be able to get a second SIM. Still, smartwatch support is included. This plan starts at $50 per month for the first line, but if you’ve got four lines, it comes down to just $25 per month, plus taxes and fees.

Fi’s top plan is called Unlimited Plus, and it comes with most of the above features, plus a couple more. Unlimited Plus comes with 50GB of high-speed data, which can be shared with your hotspot data. Of course, you can get a data-only SIM with this plan and get your smartwatch connected, too.

Google also throws in six months of YouTube Premium and a 100GB Google One cloud storage plan. This plan is fairly expensive at $65 for a single line and $40 per line with four lines, but considering the international features, it could still be the right deal for some.

Flexible Simply Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price (per month) 1 line: $20 (+$10/GB) 1 line: $50 1 line: $65 4 lines: $65 (+$10/GB) 4 lines: $100 4 lines: $160 Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra 5G Yes Yes Yes Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data $10/GB (up to 6GB) Slowed at 15GB 35GB 50GB Hotspot Shared 5GB Shared

One thing to keep in mind is that Fi’s prices don’t include taxes and fees, so your actual bill will be a bit higher than the plan's price alone.

US Mobile’s plans

US Mobile’s cheapest plan, called the Light Plan, comes with 2GB of data and unlimited talk and text for $10 per month, or just $96 if you pay for the whole year. This plan is based on the pay-as-you-go plan called By the Gig. Extra data comes in at $2 per gigabyte, or $15 for 10GB, which is fairly cheap compared to other carriers. You can also share this data across multiple lines with additional lines costing $8 each.

The next cheapest plan is called Unlimited Flex. This plan comes with 10GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data. While it’s fairly basic, it’s still a good value for what you get at $210 per year. This plan is only available with annual payments, but if you can swing the initial cost, it works out to just $17.50 per month.

Unlimited Starter takes high-speed data up to 35GB and hotspot data up to 10GB. If you pay annually, you also get 1GB of international data per month. At $25 per month, this is a competitive plan for the amount of data you get. With an annual plan, it comes to $270, or $22.50 per month. While this won’t be enough data for everyone, most will have no trouble getting by and could save on this plan without the need to bring multiple lines.

US Mobile’s top plan is called Unlimited Premium. With a fairly massive 100GB of high-speed data, this really is a premium plan. Hotspot data goes up to 50GB and if you leave the country, you’ll have 10GB of data to use in supported countries. This plan also still has US Mobile’s old multi-line streaming perks with a free service when you bring three or more lines. This includes things like Spotify, Netflix, and Disney+.

Unlimited Premium also gets free Teleports, so you can switch networks as much as you’d like. Keep in mind that the change isn’t instant, however, so you don’t want to switch that often. Still, it’s nice that if you have a second home or visit somewhere for an extended period, you can use the best network for that area.

Light Plan By the Gig Unlimited Flex Unlimited Starter Unlimited Premium Monthly price $10 $20 Annual only $25 $44 Annual price $96 N/A $210 $270 $390 Data 2GB 10GB (+ $15/10GB) 10GB high-speed 35GB high-speed 100GB high-speed Hotspot Shared Shared 5GB 10GB 50GB Teleport 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after 2x free, $2 after Free Taxes and fees Included Included Included Included Included

When comparing prices, keep in mind that US Mobile has baked in the taxes and fees, so the price you see is the price you’ll pay.

Which should you get?

When it comes to prepaid phone carriers, there aren’t many that beat US Mobile in terms of value. With taxes and fees included, US Mobile’s prices are straightforward and competitive with most other carriers. For most people, the Unlimited Starter plan at $25 per month is the best option. Its 35GB of data is plenty for most people with 10GB to share with a tablet or laptop. If you want to save even more, you can pay for the whole year.

US Mobile’s international features don’t quite measure up to Google Fi, but for most people, US Mobile’s add-on international data, and the data that’s included with the Unlimited Premium plan is more than enough for someone who leaves the country occasionally. It’s also nice that US Mobile can use any of the Big Three networks you want, so even if you move, you can be on the network that works best in your area.

US Mobile With plenty of data for most people and low prices, US Mobile’s plans have a good balance of features that make it an easy choice for someone looking to save money over another carrier. From $10/month

While Google Fi’s plans aren’t as good a value as US Mobile domestically, as soon as you take a trip overseas, its value becomes apparent. Google Fi’s data roaming is second to none with data on its Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans working the same in the US as they do abroad. If you want these features, and you’ve got a few lines to bring, you’re not even paying that much more than US Mobile.

Fi’s Simply Unlimited plan comes down to $25 per month with four lines, and Unlimited Plus comes down to $40 per line. While you still need to pay taxes on top of that, Google Fi could still be a good option to save money.