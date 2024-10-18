Solid multi-line savings Google Fi Google Fi is a fairly unique carrier with a big focus on international coverage and extra features, like a VPN. Google Fi also has a couple of fairly competitive unlimited plans with plenty of data for most people. Pros Free international roaming with two plans Uses the fast T-Mobile network Solid multi-line savings Cons Taxes and fees are extra Flexible plan data is expensive No truly unlimited plan From $20/month

If you’re looking for a carrier with strong international support, two of the best options are prepaid with Google Fi and Ultra Mobile. Google Fi has become well-known to those who travel abroad thanks to its easy international roaming, along with solid family plans for when you’re staying home. With its two top plans, using data outside the US costs no more than it does at home.

Ultra Mobile also offers strong international features with calling to 90+ countries and global texting. It’s also easy to add international roaming credits if you head outside the country. Ultra Mobile has seven plans, each with four term lengths, and while it can be a bit daunting to find the right plan and duration, if you have the right information, you can find the perfect one for your needs.

Mobile carrier features

Google Fi has a lot going on with its plans, and if you need only half of the features included, Google Fi might be the right pick. Starting with domestic data, Google Fi uses the T-Mobile network as well as US Cellular for its LTE and 5G coverage, with some Wi-Fi partners also filling in some areas in cities. Each plan comes with a set amount of high-speed data with up to 50GB on the top plan, which is plenty even for most heavy users.

If you need data on another device, you can use hotspot data with every plan, as well as get a data-only SIM to use with another device that shares your primary at a pool. If you’ve got a smartwatch, it can also be connected for free using Google Fi. This includes the best smartwatches for Android, which is a nice change from carriers like Visible, which only supports Apple Watch.

As you might expect, Google has made its carrier a great fit for Android devices, and some of its features, like end-to-end encrypted calling, are only available between Android phones.

Fi’s standout feature, however, is its international support. On the Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans, you can use your data abroad as you would at home without needing to worry about adding roaming credits or excessively low speeds. While Fi’s plans are a bit expensive for a single line, they support multi-line discounts for families, even making its cheaper Simply Unlimited plan competitive with other domestic-only plans.

Ultra Mobile has seven data plans with different prices for those paying for a single month, three months, six months, or 12 months of service — the longer the term, the lower the monthly price. For example, Ultra's 3GB plan costs $19 per month for a single month, but if you pay for three months at once, it's $16 per month. Ultra Mobile, therefore, has a fairly high upfront cost that will even out over the following months.

Ultra Mobile has a lot of options when it comes to plans, so your ability to save with the carrier has a lot to do with knowing precisely how much data you need and being able to pay for a few months at once. If you’re bringing the family, however, the Ultra Family Plan is fairly simple in that it’s only available with the base unlimited plan. Still, with a low price for additional lines, and a single-month term, this could be a good way for families to save.

Last, but not least, Ultra Mobile is also a good pick for those with friends or family in another country with free international calling to 90+ destinations and global texting on all plans. If you want to head out of the country, international roaming credits can be added for a fairly reasonable price, and some plans even come with some roaming credit.

Mobile coverage and reception

Both of these carriers primarily use the T-Mobile network for coverage, which isn’t a bad thing. T-Mobile has continually improved its coverage over the past few years and is now one of the best options for many people. While T-Mobile still has more dead zones than AT&T and Verizon in rural areas, most people will have strong coverage wherever they go.

Google Fi also uses coverage from US Cellular, which can help in some areas. It's still largely the same, as T-Mobile roams on US Cellular, too, and is in the process of purchasing the carrier.

Google Fi offers some extra coverage in other ways, however, with the carrier working with some public Wi-Fi providers to improve coverage in some cities. Google Fi’s inclusion of a VPN also makes it easy to use public Wi-Fi without worrying too much about your data security.

For both of these carriers, you can expect strong 5G speeds. T-Mobile has been rapidly expanding its 5G coverage and, with earlier access to mid-band spectrum than AT&T or Verizon, it has built a nice lead.

Phone compatibility

Generally speaking, any of the best Android phones should work with either Ultra Mobile or Google Fi, as both carriers primarily use the T-Mobile network, which is compatible with most phones. Phones like the Google Pixel 9 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S24 should work great, though international models may lack some important bands. On T-Mobile, your phone should support bands n71 and n41 to get the best results.

On Google Fi, there are a couple of other caveats to keep in mind. First, Android phones with software support for Google Fi’s features, like the automatic VPN, end-to-end encryption, and automatic network switching are called Designed for Fi. Some other Androids and all iPhones are just called Compatible with Fi. These phones can still get features like the VPN and international usage, but won’t support all of Google’s features.

If you’re bringing the family to your plan and someone uses an iPhone, you will have to manually configure the APN for SMS texts to work properly. You may also have to update these settings periodically. If you’re technically minded, this isn’t a big deal, but if it’s for someone in your family, you might want to try a different carrier or make your family all switch to Android.

Plans

While Google Fi only offers three plans, it manages to deliver more variety than Ultra Mobile, though that is by design. Ultra Mobile’s plans are kept simple with the biggest difference between them being how much high-speed data is included. For the most part, with Ultra Mobile, the most important thing to know when picking a plan is how much data you need.

Google Fi’s plans

Google Fi has three plans, starting at the low end with a plan called Flexible. This plan is $20 per month with unlimited talk and text, plus $10 per gigabyte of data used; thanks to a feature called Bill Protection, you're only charged until 6GB of data is used, then it’s free until 15GB. After that, the connection is slowed until the end of the month. This plan is also available with shared data for multiple lines with higher data available for each line.

The Flexible plan can share its data in a mobile hotspot, too, but customers can also order a data-only SIM to use in a device like a tablet or laptop. This plan, along with Unlimited Plus, can use data in over 200 destinations around the globe for no additional fee.

Speaking of Unlimited Plus, this is Google Fi’s top unlimited plan with 50GB of high-speed data. For most people, 50GB is plenty, but if you download a lot of files or make unrestricted use of hotspot data, you could find yourself running out.

This plan gets all of Fi’s best features, including hotspot data shared with the primary pool and support for a data-only SIM. It also comes with six months of YouTube Premium and a 100GB plan with Google One. With free calling to over 50 destinations, this is Fi’s most complete international plan.

Google Fi's cheapest plan is also its best value for more people. Simply Unlimited comes with 35GB of high-speed data, 5GB of hotspot data, and not much more. It lacks most of Fi's international features except for usage in Mexico and Canada, and while it also lacks the data-only SIM, you still get free smartwatch connectivity. With a starting price of $50 for one line or $25 per line with four lines, this is the best pick for families that often stay home.

Flexible Simply Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price (per month) 1 line: $20 (+$10/GB) 1 line: $50 1 line: $65 4 lines: $65 (+$10/GB) 4 lines: $100 4 lines: $160 Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra 5G Yes Yes Yes Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data $10/GB (up to 6GB) Slowed at 15GB 35GB 50GB Hotspot Shared 5GB Shared

With Google Fi, you don’t need to use auto-pay like a lot of postpaid carriers annoyingly require for their best prices, but you will need to pay a bit more per line for taxes and fees. It’s also worth mentioning that Google has quite a few solid deals on new Android phones available, so if you’re ready for a new phone, you might be able to save when you switch.

Ultra Mobile’s plans

When it comes to Ultra Mobile’s plans, it really only has three different options. Starting with the cheapest Talk & Text Plan with 250MB of data, you get most of Ultra Mobile’s features, including calling to 90+ international destinations and global texting. You can pay for all Ultra Mobile plans for a single month, three months, six months, or 12 months, with lower monthly prices for those willing to sign up for a longer term.

This structure extends to the 3GB, 5GB, 10GB, and 15GB plans as well. Some of the large plans from 3GB and up come with monthly international calling credits and a one-time roaming credit. These plans also get unlimited talk and text in Mexico or Canada. If you’re looking for the best price, you’ll want to pay for the whole year, but it’s nice that you can start with just a single month to make sure the service is right for you.

Ultra Mobile has two unlimited plans that have both been updated with completely unlimited data, as long as you use it on the phone itself. This base plan comes with 10GB of hotspot data to use with other devices. These two plans have the same international perks as the cheaper plans, plus unlimited talk to 90+ destinations and global texting. It also comes with a $5 one-time international roaming credit and a monthly $5 international calling credit.

Unlimited+ takes the hotspot data 20GB, coming in at $10 more across the board. This plan also takes the international roaming and calling credits up to $10 each. If you need a lot of data and make frequent international calls, this is a solid plan for you.

Talk and Text 3GB 5GB 10GB 15GB Unlimited Unlimited+ Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data 250MB 3GB 5GB 10GB 15GB Unlimited Unlimited Hotspot Shared Shared Shared Shared Shared 10GB 20GB Mexico and Canada None Talk and Text Talk and Text Talk and Text Talk and Text Talk and Text Talk and Text 1-month price $15/month $19/month $24/month $29/month $39/month $49/month $59/month 3-month price $13/month $16/month $22/month $28/month $36/month $46/month $56/month 6-month price $11/month $15/month $21/month $27/month $35/month $45/month $55/month 12-month price $10/month $14/month $20/month $25/month $30/month $40/month $50/month

If you want to bring the whole family, Ultra Mobile has a family plan. This plan uses the cheaper unlimited plan for all lines, with the first plan costing the full amount of $49 per month. After that, each additional line is just $24 per month. At the time of writing, the third line is also down to $12. With a few lines, this is solid value for the amount of data you get, and you only need to pay for a month at a time.

Which should you buy?

While Ultra Mobile’s variety means that just about anyone can find a plan that fits their needs if you have a family or need a lot of data, Google Fi’s Simply Unlimited plan stands out for its strong value.

For example, with four lines, this plan comes down to just $25 per line or $100 all-in. Compare this to four lines of Ultra Mobile’s Family Plan at $109 total. With three lines, however, Ultra Mobile is better value. If Google Fi’s features like network switching and a VPN don’t interest you, Ultra could come out ahead.

Still, for many people, Google Fi’s pricing will make a bit more sense and if you’re looking to head overseas, it may be easier to switch your family to a more capable Fi plan instead of adding roaming credits and working out how much it will cost to stay connected.

While Google Fi stands out as strong value for families, its victory over Ultra Mobile is marginal; if you need a bit more data, Ultra’s unlimited plans with actually unlimited data may win you over. Ultra Mobile makes it easy for a single line to save, so if you’re willing to pay for a year of service, it’s even cheaper than the nearest Google Fi plan. Not only that, but light users can save compared to Fi's Flexible plan with a 3GB or 5GB plan.

If you’re looking for a plan with international roaming as an option and strong international calling and texting included, Ultra Mobile is a great option.