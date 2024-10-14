International data champ Google Fi Google Fi is a fairly simple carrier with a big focus on international data and plans that rely on multi-line discounts to be competitive. Fi works great with the most popular Android phones but still requires some extra setup for iPhones. Pros Solid multi-line savings Excellent international roaming options Strong 5G coverage on the T-mobile network Cons Taxes and fees are extra iPhone support should be better Network switching isn't as impressive as it once was From $20/month

Data that's cheap and fast MobileX MobileX likes to keep things simple with one totally unlimited plan, a 10GB plan, and a custom plan for lighter users. With Verizon’s network behind it and a recently upgraded network core, MobileX is a solid option for folks looking to save on a lither plan. Pros Very low price for light users Strong Verizon coverage Totally unlimited data available Cons Taxes and fees are extra No multi-line or multi-month discounts Fewer international options than Fi From $4.08/month



Google Fi and MobileX both have pay-as-you-go plans that start out cheap with data coming in at a flat fee. That being said, MobileX’s Personalized Access plan is a lot cheaper than Fi’s Flexible plan, but Fi’s plans are much stronger when it comes to the included international support.

In a way, MobileX’s plans have a lot in common with Google Fi’s plans, but at a much lower price point. If you’re just looking for the cheaper data option, that’s MobileX. Google Fi also has a couple of other nice features, like smartwatch connectivity included which could make it a solid pick for some.

Mobile carrier features

Google Fi is, unsurprisingly, an Android-focused carrier with strong support for new Android phones, including discounts on new models with monthly plans. The carrier offers three plans with up to 50GB of high-speed data on the top plan. Hotspot data is included with all plans, as is free smartwatch connectivity. Two of these plans even allow you to get a data-only SIM to use your data on another device without needing to use the hotspot on your phone.

Fi is well-known for its international data support with its top unlimited plan and Flexible plan both working in 200+ destinations with data costing the same as it would at home. If you head overseas often, this feature alone can make Google Fi a strong choice, since you don’t need to worry about adding roaming credits or choosing the right add-on before leaving the country.

If you’re looking for ways to save with Google Fi, the best way is to bring multiple lines. Google Fi offers multi-line discounts on all of its plans, and if you bring four lines to its Simply Unlimited plan, the price comes down to just $25 per line.

MobileX, on the other hand, seems focused on delivering one of the most straightforward carrier experiences possible with relatively simple plans that offer plenty of data. Its top unlimited plan has even been upgraded for totally unlimited data compared to its previous 30GB, and its 5GB plan was bumped up to 10GB. MobileX is even matching each customer’s data until December 31, 2024, so even light users can keep saving.

One place where MobileX was inferior to Google Fi is in international features. However, the carrier includes calling to 90+ countries in its top plan, and as a $10 add-on to its other plans. MobileX also introduced an international roaming day pass for $10 with 1GB of data for those who travel abroad and don’t want to use travel SIMs. While MobileX was a solid option with its previous plans, it’s competing with the best value data plans with these pricing updates.

Mobile coverage and reception

Google Fi uses the T-Mobile network for the majority of its coverage, with US Cellular helping out. Google Fi also has some Wi-Fi coverage that acts like standard data thanks to some partnerships with Wi-Fi providers in dense areas. T-Mobile uses a combination of low and mid-band 5G spectrum, with strong mid-band coverage in cities and towns and low-band keeping rural customers connected due to its stronger range.

MobileX, on the other hand, uses Verizon for all of its coverage with access to full 5G speeds, including Ultra Wideband. MobileX has even upgraded its network core in September 2024 for better speeds and latency. With its latest unlimited plan offering totally unrestricted data, MobileX could be worth another shot if you’ve tried it out before or had less than stellar results with another Verizon-based MVNO.

Phone compatibility

If your phone was made in the last couple of years and supports VoLTE, it probably works just fine with either Google Fi or MobileX. If you’re ready for a new phone, just about any of the best Android phones available should work without issue. Some international models, for example, may lack some band compatibility. For the most part, our favorite models, like the Galaxy S24, Pixel 9, and more, should work just fine.

That being said, some phones will work a little better with Fi than others. If you check Google Fi’s compatibility checker, you’ll find your phone labeled as either Designed for Fi or Compatible with Fi. If your phone is fully compatible with Fi with the Designed for Fi label, your phone will automatically pick the strongest signal and support Android to Android encrypted calling and texting.

Support for iPhones on Fi is particularly weak, however, with some manual configuration required to get texting working. If you’ve got an iPhone on your family plan, Google Fi will work well enough, but if your family is mostly using iPhones, you may want to choose another carrier.

MobileX uses the Verizon network with VoLTE, so if your phone was made for the North American market in the past couple of years, you’ll likely have no trouble getting your phone up and running. You can check your phone on MobileX’s compatibility checker to make sure it’s a good fit.

Plans

Google Fi’s and MobileX’s plans aren’t all that different when it comes to their basic structure, but while MobileX keeps its prices low and its features relatively simple, Google Fi has a lot of plan extras, including cloud subscriptions, extra SIMs, and smartwatch plans. Google Fi also offers multi-line discounts that make its plans a much better value, even if taxes and fees are extra with both of these carriers.

Google Fi’s plans

Starting with Google Fi, there are three plans available: Flexible, Simply Unlimited, and Unlimited Plus. As the name implies, Flexible is Fi’s cheapest pay-as-you-go plan with unlimited talk and text coming in at $20 per month, with data set at $10 per gigabyte. You pay for up to 6GB of data, which is then free until it’s slowed at 15GB.

While this plan can get expensive, it’s still nice that you have access to plenty of data when you need it and low prices when you don’t. This plan also supports Fi’s international features with international roaming at the same data cost. You can also share your data with another device using a mobile hotspot or a second data-only SIM.

Simply Unlimited is Fi’s next plan, but it drops some of Flexible’s features to keep its price down. This plan comes with 35GB of high-speed data for $50 per month for the first line. With four lines, however, the price comes down to $25 per line. You also get 5GB of hotspot data to share with other devices. While usage in Mexico and Canada is included, this plan lacks most of Fi’s international features and is really only for those who are sticking closer to home.

Unlimited Plus takes the high-speed data up to 50GB and includes the international features from the Flexible plan. This plan also comes with a 100GB Google One plan and six months of YouTube Premium. Mobile hotspot data is shared, and can also be used with a data-only SIM for devices like laptops or tablets. You get roaming in 200+ countries around the world as well.

With a price of $65 for the first line, this plan is expensive; with four lines, it makes a lot more sense with prices coming down to $40 per line.

Flexible Simply Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price (per month) 1 line: $20 (+$10/GB) 1 line: $50 1 line: $65 4 lines: $65 (+$10/GB) 4 lines: $100 4 lines: $160 Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra 5G Yes Yes Yes Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data $10/GB (up to 6GB) Slowed at 15GB 35GB 50GB Hotspot Shared 5GB Shared

MobileX’s plans

If you were shopping at MobileX prior to October 1, 2024, you may want to check the carrier again to find a handful of plan updates and doubled data lasting until the end of the year.

Starting on the cheap end, you can get a Personalized Access plan with a $1.98 platform fee, plus extra for each component you add. With just 50 minutes and 50 texts, it's $3.48, though you can get data only for less. Data comes in at $2.10 per gigabyte normally, but with MobileX’s double data, you’ll get 2GB. You can also add unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada for $4.50 per month. All told, this is one of the cheapest plans you can get.

If you need more than a few gigs, MobileX’s Unlimited 10GB plan comes in at $14.88 per month. This plan gets 10GB of high-speed data with slowed data after that. As an upgrade to the old 5GB plan, this is a great value for a lot of users. You can also use your data in a mobile hotspot if you please.

MobileX’s top plan used to be its 30GB unlimited option, but that has been replaced with a true unlimited option. Now, for $24.88 per month, you can use unlimited data on MobileX with no data caps or slowdown. International calling and texting are also included to 90+ countries with this plan. There’s no doubt that with these updated plans, MobileX is one of the best MVNO values you’ll find.

Personalized Access Unlimited 10 Unlimited Price Platform fee: $1.98 50 minutes/texts: $1.50 150 minutes/texts: $2.50 Unlimited minutes/texts: $4.50 $14.88 $24.88 Data $2.10/gigabyte (Doubled by promotion) 10GB high-speed Unlimited Extra features N/A N/A Unlimited talk and text in 90+ countries Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra

Which should you buy?

While Google Fi is an old favorite for Android nerds thanks to its strong coverage and international features, but when it comes to domestic use, MobileX takes the cake for both light and heavy users.

MobileX’s cheap data in its Personalized Access plan makes it a great option for someone who just needs a couple of gigs of data, while its totally unlimited plan simply offers more data than Fi’s top unlimited plan. If you need to take a trip abroad for a few days, you can even stay connected with an optional international day pass.

While MobileX doesn’t offer multi-line savings for families, its plans are generally cheap enough that it still competes whether you're looking for a single line or multiple. It’s also nice that MobileX isn’t owned by Verizon, like competitors Visible and Total Wireless are, if you're looking to completely break up with the Big Three carriers.

While it remains to be seen if MobileX will keep up its competitive pricing, being an MVNO means you have the flexibility to switch to another carrier whenever it makes sense.

MobileX MobileX’s low prices and reasonable plans make it an easy pick for someone on a budget who needs a lot of data. With some of the best prices at every price point, if the Verizon network works for you, MobileX could be an excellent choice. From $4.08/month

While MobileX comes out ahead in terms of pricing and data, Google Fi still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For one, it offers some impressive new phone savings on new devices like the latest Pixel series. You can also finance a phone for 24 months with Fi, while you’d need to use Affirm to finance a phone through MobileX. Google Fi also stands alone with its international data offer.

While MobileX has a travel pass, it’s fairly limited at 1GB and expensive at $10 per day, which can really add up over the course of a trip. If you have a Fi plan with international data, you don’t even need to open your Google Fi app to use your phone like normal while overseas. Google Fi also comes with free smartwatch connectivity, so you don’t have to pay extra for a watch plan.