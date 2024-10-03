Domestic and international data Google Fi With strong international roaming features, multi-line savings, and strong T-Mobile coverage, Google Fi is still a fan favorite, even if its prices aren’t as competitive as they once were. Google Fi also has some freebies others don’t match, like smartwatch connectivity and a data-only SIM on some plans. Pros Strong T-Mobile 5G coverage Excellent International features Smartwatch connectivity is free Cons Support for iPhones is still weak Taxes and fees are extra Plans aren't competitive with one line From $20/month

Google Fi is a phone carrier for Android fans. While Fi used to be known for its network switching between Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular, it's now just a single carrier since T-Mobile gobbled the others up. Still, Google Fi offers strong 5G coverage with plans that work for light users staying in the US and those who like to head overseas. Fi also makes it easy to stay connected with hotspot data on every plan, and even a data-only SIM on two of its plans.

Metro by T-Mobile is a much more traditional carrier with a couple of unlimited plans and a cheaper 10GB plan. If you’re looking for a ton of data, Metro by T-Mobile has it with a generous amount of hotspot data to boot. Like Google Fi, however, Metro’s prices are a bit steep unless you’re bringing multiple lines with you.

Mobile carrier features

Google Fi has three plans, each with multi-line discounts available. While its base plan is a flexible pay-as-you-go, there are also two unlimited options with up to 50GB of high-speed data. All plans come with hotspot data, and with the Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans, you can even order a data-only SIM for free. All plans support full connectivity for smartwatches, too, so you can bring your Android smartwatches with you.

Google Fi runs on the T-Mobile network with some Wi-Fi partners in some cities helping out where coverage is limited. Since it’s the T-Mobile network, for the most part, most phones will work on Google Fi, though if you want the full suite of features, you’ll want one designed for the carrier, like a Google Pixel 9 or a Samsung Galaxy S24. This includes a VPN which can help secure your connection if you’re using public Wi-Fi.

Fi’s most well-known feature is its international roaming. With either the Flexible or Unlimited Plus plan, you can roam in over 200 locations. If you find yourself leaving the country frequently or are planning a trip across Europe, Google Fi is a good carrier to bring with you. It’s also nice since you won’t need to worry about tracking down a local SIM to use your GPS or a translator app.

Metro has just four plans with prices that are the most competitive when you bring multiple lines. On the low end, you can get just 10GB of high-speed data with the other plans all being unlimited. For the most part, these plans are separated by things like hotspot data and international texting.

Metro also has a handful of older plans, called Heritage Plans, if you want one of the carrier’s previous offers. This includes Metro’s older promotion that gets four lines for $100 per month. You’ll need to call customer service at 888-863-8768 in order to get these older plans, however.

Metro includes a lot of hotspot data for a prepaid carrier, with 8GB on its cheapest unlimited plan and 25GB on its top plan. The top plan also bundles a 100GB Google One subscription, as well as Amazon Prime; this plan is really just its middle plan with a $10 upcharge for Prime. At $10, though, this could be worth it if you’re already an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Last, but not least, Metro by T-Mobile customers get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, which can include special offers from businesses and discounts.

Mobile coverage and reception

Since both of these carriers mostly use the T-Mobile network, you can expect similar levels of coverage from each. That is to say, T-Mobile has strong coverage in most cities and towns across the country with the fastest average 5G performance of any carrier.

Yes, AT&T and Verizon still have an edge in coverage with more rural areas covered, but where most people spend their time in developed areas, T-Mobile will likely be more than adequate. You can check Metro’s coverage map or Google Fi’s coverage map to get a better idea of what coverage looks like in your area.

Additionally, Google Fi and Metro can also use US Cellular coverage thanks to T-Mobile acquiring the regional carrier. This helps fill in some rural dead zones T-Mobile still had, but also means that Google Fi and Metro's coverage are effectively identical. However, Google Fi can automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks as if they were a standard mobile connection, thanks to a partnership with public Wi-Fi providers.

You can get a seven-day free trial with Google Fi to try out the network before you sign up. You’ll need to use a phone with eSIM support, but if you have a phone released in the last couple of years, there’s a good chance it works with eSIM. Metro doesn’t have its own free trial, but you can try out the T-Mobile network for three months with T-Mobile’s Network Trial.

Phone compatibility

If you’re looking to bring your current phone to either of these carriers, the good news is that it will probably work. T-Mobile’s network works with most of the best Android phones without issue. If you’re ready for something new, the Galaxy S24, the Pixel 9 Pro, or even a model not designed for the US, like the Nothing Phone 2a, will work.

Keep in mind that international models will lack some bands and could see worse overall performance. For these two carriers, T-Mobile’s 5G bands are the most important, with bands n71 and n41 doing most of the heavy lifting.

As for Google Fi, just working with the network isn’t enough. In fact, quite a few popular phones have been approved for the carrier and labeled as Designed for Fi. These phones get international data, additional security with Fi’s VPN and end-to-end encrypted calling between supported Android phones, and network switching. Phones that are simply compatible with Fi won’t get network switching, but most of the other features should still work.

If you’ve got an iPhone on your account, however, Google Fi support is weak. While iPhones work with Fi’s network and will activate, you still need to manually set up the APN for texting to Android phones to work properly. Network switching is also not available, so you’re looking at T-Mobile only, and end-to-end encrypted calling is not supported.

Plans

Both of these carriers offer plenty of data for most people on the T-Mobile network with a reliance on multi-line savings to keep prices competitive. Still, Metro technically offers more data, so for some people, its plans are still the way to go. Metro also has some promotional rates worth checking out, especially if you’re bringing your number with you. If you’re looking for deals on a new Android phone, however, Google Fi likely offers the better bargain.

Google Fi’s plans

Google Fi’s cheapest plan is its original Flexible Plan, which starts at $20 per month for unlimited talk and text. Data comes in at $10 per gigabyte, which is pretty expensive, but if you’re a light user, this could be a solid plan. Once you use 6GB of data, data is free until 15GB of usage, then it's slowed.

If you want to bring multiple lines, there is a discount on the base plan, but not on the shared data. The amount of data you get is also increased with multiple lines.

The Flexible Plan also gets Fi’s international roaming feature, so it could be a good backup option for someone heading out of the country. If you have a smartwatch, you can get it connected for free with this plan, and if you want to share your data with a SIM-enabled device, like a tablet or laptop, you can with a free data-only SIM.

Google Fi’s next plan is called Simply Unlimited, coming in at $50 per month for the first line, and down to just $25 per line with four lines. This plan is a fairly basic unlimited plan with 35GB of high-speed data with 256Kbps speeds if you use it all. You also get 5GB of dedicated hotspot data to share with other devices.

What’s most notable about this plan is what doesn’t come with it. Simply Unlimited doesn’t get a data-only SIM, or international data roaming. It does, at least, come with usage in Mexico and Canada.

At the top of the stack, Unlimited Plus comes in at $65 for a single line, but comes down to $40 per line if you bring four lines. You get 50GB of high-speed data which can all be used with your mobile hotspot. You can also get a data-only SIM, like the Flexible Plan, to share with other devices. On top of that, you get Fi’s full set of international features plus six months of YouTube premium and a 100GB Google One membership.

Flexible Simply Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price (per month) 1 line: $20 (+$10/GB) 1 line: $50 1 line: $65 4 lines: $65 (+$10/GB) 4 lines: $100 4 lines: $160 Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra 5G Yes Yes Yes Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data $10/GB (up to 6GB) Slowed at 15GB 35GB 50GB Hotspot Shared 5GB Shared

One thing to keep in mind is that taxes and fees are extra with Google Fi, so your bill will be a bit higher than the base plan price suggests.

Metro’s plans

Moving on to Metro by T-Mobile, the cheapest current plan is its 10GB plan. This plan supports multi-line discounts, though they aren’t too great. Still, this is Metro’s cheapest plan at $40 for the first line, and for many people, it comes with plenty of data. You still get full 5G speeds on T-Mobile, so if your usage typically stays under 10GB in a month, this could be a solid plan.

Flex Start is Metro’s cheapest unlimited plan, coming in at $50 for a single line, and just under $40 per line with four lines. You also get 8GB of hotspot data and a 100GB Google One membership. The next plan, called Flex Up, takes the hotspot data up to 25GB and comes with texting to 210+ countries. Flex Up comes in at $60 for a single line and just over $41 per line with four lines.

Flex Plus is basically identical to Flex Up, but it comes with a subscription to Amazon Prime. Coming in at $10 more than Flex Up no matter how many lines you bring, this is a solid option for someone who already pays for Prime, especially after Amazon raised the prices.

Flex Start Flex Up Flex Plus 10GB Price (1 line) $50 $60 $70 $40 Price (4 lines) $155 $165 $175 $130 Taxes and fees Included Included Included Included Requirements N/A N/A N/A N/A Data Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited 10GB Hotspot data 8GB 25GB 25GB Shared

Metro factors in taxes and fees, so the price you see is the price you’ll pay, at least in the second month. Metro’s plans cost $5 more during the first month, with auto-pay required for the lower price that’s advertised.

Metro also has a handful of what it calls Heritage Plans available. These are older plans that the carrier no longer promotes, but are still available through customer support. This includes an appealing four-line unlimited plan costing just $100 per month or $25 per line. If you bring your number with you, you can still get a $25 per month unlimited plan with Metro as well.

With so many plans, Metro could be the perfect carrier for your needs, but getting the best plan isn’t exactly straightforward if you don’t want one of the newer Flex plans.

Which should you buy?

Google Fi is already a favorite when it comes to carriers with cheap international data, but if you’re not heading overseas, they’re a bit too expensive to excuse. If you want tons of data, one of Metro’s unlimited plans would be a better choice. Still, if you are heading out of the country, Google Fi’s easy-to-use app makes it a great pick for a trip, or as a backup plan.

While Google Fi is known for its international features, its most competitive plan, Simply Unlimited, is really set up for domestic use only. This plan comes with 35GB of high-speed data, which is plenty for most people, and can be as cheap as $25 per line without four lines. While you’ll still need to pay taxes and fees, this plan’s low cost makes it one of the best options between the two carriers.

Metro by T-Mobile is still a good choice for some, with Metro offering unlimited high-speed data, while Google Fi only has a set amount on each plan. Metro also includes hotspot data with all of its unlimited plans, so you can share your data with other devices. When you remember Metro also has a handful of heritage plans and $25 per line promotions available, just about anyone should be able to find a plan that works for their needs.