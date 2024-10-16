International roaming excellence Google Fi Google Fi is a prepaid carrier using the T-Mobile network primarily for coverage with some of the most robust international roaming features of any carrier. Pros Solid multi-line discounts Strong international features available Hotspot and smartwatch connectivity with every plan Cons Taxes and fees are extra iPhone support is still lacking No truly unlimited plan From $20/month

Domestic data savings Cricket Wireless Cricket Wireless is an AT&T-owned prepaid carrier with both fixed data and unlimited plans. You can save with Cricket with multi-line and multi-month discounts. Pros Multi-line and multi-month savings No high-speed cap on unlimited data Taxes and fees included Cons No hotspot data on some plans Hotspot unavailable on multi-month plans Ffixed data plans are a poor value for families From $30/month



Prepaid carriers all need to use another carrier’s network since they don’t build and maintain their own. Since Cricket is owned by AT&T, it uses that network for all of its coverage, while Google Fi primarily uses T-Mobile. While Cricket’s most appealing plans focus on delivering simple, totally unlimited data, Google Fi offers a strong selection of features, including some of the best international perks we’ve seen on any carrier.

For most people sticking closer to home, both carriers offer an unlimited plan with strong multi-line discounts, which brings both down to $25 per line with four lines. With either carrier, families can get a good deal, but Cricket has the edge when it comes to single lines thanks to its multi-month options on its unlimited plan.

Mobile carrier features

If you’re looking for a carrier that supports international roaming, look no further than Google Fi. Fi, with its Unlimited Plus and Flexible plans, includes data in 200+ international destinations for free, or at the same rate as at home. If you leave the country a lot and don’t want to travel with SIMs, Google Fi is one of your best bets.

Google Fi doesn’t come with totally unlimited data, but it allows customers to use it in just about any way they like. Hotspot data is included with every plan, and on a couple of plans, you can even get a second SIM to use your data on another device as well. All Google Fi plans come with free smartwatch connectivity, so if you just picked up one of the best smartwatches for Android, you can get it online. Cricket charges $10 for a smartwatch plan.

If you’re looking to save some money with Google Fi, the best way is to bring multiple lines. All plans can benefit from multi-line savings, but the Simply Unlimited plan comes all the way down to $25 per line with four lines, which isn’t far off Cricket’s best prices. It’s also worth keeping in mind that Google Fi primarily uses the T-Mobile network, which offers some of the best 5G performance in the country.

Cricket has four plans available with two fixed-data options and two unlimited options; taxes and fees are included, so the price you see is the price you’ll pay. If you’re bringing the family, you can get multi-line savings on most plans, though the best savings are with the two unlimited plans. If you’ve only got a single line, you can also get the cheaper unlimited plan for three or 12 months at once, with lower monthly prices for the longer terms.

While AT&T’s 5G coverage doesn’t look great next to Verizon and T-Mobile, AT&T still has some of the best rural coverage available. Still, LTE offers plenty of speed for most of what we do on our phones, so if you live in the country, it could be the right choice. While Cricket doesn’t match Fi’s best international features, it does come with usage in Mexico and Canada on its top plans with free texting to 37 countries.

Mobile coverage and reception

If you get Google Fi, you’ll find yourself using the T-Mobile network most of the time with full access to 5G and Ultra Capacity 5G. Fi can also seamlessly use US Cellular coverage and some Wi-Fi coverage from partners in some cities.

For the most part, coverage on Google Fi should be strong with fast speeds, but if you live in a rural area, you should make sure you have strong coverage before switching. You can check Google Fi’s coverage map, and if you’ve got an unlocked phone with eSIM support, you can even try the carrier for free for seven days.

Cricket is owned by AT&T and, for the most part, will perform like any other AT&T prepaid carrier. That is to say, it uses AT&T’s LTE and 5G coverage. While most plans have lower priority data, Cricket’s top plan uses a higher priority connection that can keep speeds high in congested areas better. For many people, however, this won’t be much of an issue.

You can check Cricket’s coverage map to get an idea of how well your area is covered. Cricket also has a 14-day free trial if you want to make sure the network works before switching.

Phone compatibility

Both the AT&T and T-Mobile networks will work with just about any unlocked phone, so if you already have a phone you like, there’s a good chance you can bring it with you. You can check your phone’s IMEI with Cricket’s BYOD tool to make sure it will work with the carrier. You can also check your phone for Google Fi using its compatibility tool, but there’s a bit more going on.

If a phone works on Fi, it’s labeled as either Compatible with Fi or Designed for Fi. The former will work on the service using only T-Mobile coverage, but will not switch to other coverage, such as Fi’s Wi-Fi partners. Designed for Fi phones support all of Fi’s features as soon as you get it activated. Luckily, Designed for Fi phones include many of the best Android phones, such as the Galaxy S24, Pixel 9, and Moto G Stylus 5G.

For the best results on Fi, your phone should support T-Mobile’s primary 5G bands: n71 and n41. Otherwise, the phone should work, but won’t get the network’s best speeds. Similarly, AT&T uses low-band 5G at band n5 and mid-band at n77. Both carriers also offer some mmWave coverage, but most people will be connected to mid-band 5G most of the time.

Plans

When it comes to plans, both Google Fi and Cricket offer two unlimited plans, but Cricket complements its plans with two fixed data plans at 2GB and 5GB, while Google Fi’s Flexible plan allows you to use up to 15GB of data. Fi isn’t really designed as a budget carrier, but if you get the right plans, you can still save over a postpaid carrier without giving up too many features.

Google Fi’s plans

Google Fi’s cheapest plan to start, but potentially its most expensive, is called Flexible. This plan starts at $20 per month for unlimited talk and text with data coming in at $10 per gigabyte, but there are some minor multi-line discounts on the base cost with data shared between all lines. If you use more than 6GB of data, data is free until 15GB of usage, then it's slowed down.

Besides that, full hotspot data is supported with the option for a data-only SIM. This plan also comes with international data roaming in 200+ countries. Google Fi Flexible can be a good travel SIM for infrequent travelers.

Moving up, Simply Unlimited drops many of the international features, except usage in Mexico and Canada, and increases the data. This plan comes with 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data. At $50 for a single line, this plan is a bit pricey, but if you bring four lines, it comes down to just $25 per line. If you’re looking for a domestic family plan and want to stay on Fi, Simply Unlimited is your best bet.

Unlimited Plus is Fi’s top plan with 50GB of high-speed data that can all be used in a hotspot. This plan also supports the data-only SIM with all of Fi’s international features. While this plan is a bit pricey at $65 per month, it comes down to $40 per line with four lines. Further sweetening the deal, this plan comes with six months of YouTube Premium and a 100GB Google One subscription. You can also call 50+ destinations for free with this plan.

Flexible Simply Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price (per month) 1 line: $20 (+$10/GB) 1 line: $50 1 line: $65 4 lines: $65 (+$10/GB) 4 lines: $100 4 lines: $160 Taxes and fees Extra Extra Extra 5G Yes Yes Yes Talk and text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Data $10/GB (up to 6GB) Slowed at 15GB 35GB 50GB Hotspot Shared 5GB Shared

Remember that Google Fi doesn’t include taxes and fees, so your actual bill will have a dollar or two of extra fees per line.

Cricket’s plans

Cricket’s plans are fairly simple with two fixed data plans on the bottom of the stack for those looking to save. The cheapest is the 5GB plan for $30 per month, which has no multi-line discounts and cannot be used in Mexico or Canada. While it’s cheaper than 5GB of data with Google Fi for a single line, it’s far from the cheapest, with other carriers like Mint Mobile, US Mobile, and more offering that much data for less than $30 per month.

Moving up, the 10GB plan starts to make more sense, coming in at $40 per month for the first line with multi-line discounts. Unfortunately, this plan only really makes sense for one or two lines as it soon matches or falls behind the prices on the base unlimited plan with three or four lines. Still, compared to the 5GB plan, you get the option for a hotspot add-on as well as the option for Cricket’s International add-on. You also get usage in Mexico and Canada back.

Moving up to Unlimited, sometimes referred to as Unlimited Cricket Core, you get totally unlimited data for $55 per month with a single line. With four lines, this plan comes down to $25 per line or $100 per month. While you don’t get AT&T’s top-priority data with this plan, for most people, it should be plenty fast. No hotspot data is included, but an add-on is available. Texting to 37 countries is included, as well as usage in Mexico and Canada.

This unlimited plan can also be purchased in three or 12-month increments. The longer the term you’re willing to pay for, the lower the monthly cost. If you pay for three months, it comes in at $40 per month with a promotion taking that down to $25 for your first three months. If you’ve used Mint Mobile, this should look familiar. If you get 12 months, however, the monthly cost comes down to $25, making this a solid plan for single-line users who need a lot of data.

At the top is the affectionately named Cricket Unlimited + 15GB Mobile Hotspot Plan, offering faster unlimited data than the standard unlimited plan. It does this by making the data a higher priority, similar to postpaid AT&T plans. There’s also 15GB of hotspot data included with 150GB of cloud storage using Cricket’s backup app. Max (with Ads), is also included with this plan, so you’ve got plenty to stream on your new unlimited plan.

5GB 10GB Unlimited Unlimited + 15GB Mobile Hotspot Date 5GB 10GB Unlimited Unlimited Calls and texts Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Hotspot None None Add-on available 15GB Usage in Mexico and Canada None New lines Included Included Price 1 line: $30 1 line: $40 1 line: $55 1 line: $60 4 lines: $120 4 lines: $110 4 lines: $100 4 lines: $130 Taxes and fees Included Included Included Included

Which should you pick?

If you’re sticking close to home, Cricket Wireless is a better value than Google Fi due to its cheaper rates for its data plans and taxes and fees included. Cricket also has truly unlimited data instead of the set amount of high-speed data Google Fi uses. When it comes down to it, Fi’s Simply Unlimited plan is really a 35GB plan, which is plenty for most people, but still less than Cricket’s unlimited data.

Cricket also makes it easy to save whether you’ve got a single line or multiple. There are multi-line savings for families, but if you’re paying for your own plan, you can save by getting an unlimited plan in three-month or 12-month increments. Overall, Cricket’s unlimited plans stand out as the best overall value between the two, especially if you need a lot of data.

Cricket Wireless Cricket can be a solid choice for those looking for cheap unlimited data for single lines and families with strong coverage on the AT&T network. From $30/month

If you’re heading out of the country anytime soon or simply prefer the T-Mobile network, Google Fi can still be good. With Fi’s multi-line discounts, its plans come down a lot, bringing it closer to other prepaid options while offering some of the best international features of any carrier.

While Fi’s value isn’t as strong as it once was, especially with the Flexible plan, its unique features still make it a good choice for some people, like those with Android smartwatches.