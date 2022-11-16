Subscribers to Google Fi, which has one of the best data plans for your money, have access to some of the company's best synergies — buy a new Pixel device with Pixel Pass and you get free, sustaining memberships to YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One, Google Play Pass, plus Preferred Care coverage for that new phone you have. Now, though, Fi customers don't even need to buy a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro to get some free YouTube Premium.

In a statement to The Verge, the carrier has announced it is giving a free year's subscription for YouTube Premium and, with it, YouTube Music Premium to subscribers of its Unlimited Plus plan.

Unlimited Plus costs $65 per month for individuals and includes 50GB of high-speed data access, unlimited voice and text, and other network-based perks. Account holders also get 100GB of free Google One cloud storage or $2 off their monthly bill on a higher tier. This is Google Fi's most expensive plan on an advertised basis (there are ways to pay more for regular data usage on each plan, but that's another ball of wax).

YouTube Premium includes ad-free viewing, offline downloads, and expansive background play capabilities plus uninterrupted listening on YouTube Music for $12 per month or $120 with an annual plan for individuals.

Those paying for YouTube Premium on family plans are due rate hikes this month from $18 per month to $23. If your family or friend group are all on Unlimited Plus on Fi (it goes down to $40 per line per month for four to six people), each person would get the free year of YouTube Premium on an individual basis.

Google Fi users can open up the app or the website to redeem the YouTube Premium offer. Be warned that after a year, the subscription auto-renews on a monthly basis. More terms and conditions are available on Google Fi's help pages.