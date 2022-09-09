Google Fi provides incredible value for money. The big G's MVNO relies on T-Mobile and US Cellular's LTE and 5G networks to offer unlimited texting, calling, and cheap mobile data. However, it has some drawbacks, like limited support for 5G networks when roaming internationally. iPhone users have it worst, as the service does not support Wi-Fi calling and mobile data hotspot outside the home country. Google Fi is now addressing some of these limitations with its latest updates.

In its announcement, Google says it is tripling Fi's international 5G coverage. If you are on the Flexible or Unlimited Plus plan and have a compatible Pixel phone or the Samsung Galaxy S22, you can enjoy 5G speeds in 39 countries now—an increase of 26 countries. And you get these benefits without any associated price increase in your monthly bill. Google also promises to "expand 5G coverage to more countries over time." Until now, 5G roaming on Fi's network was limited to Pixel phones.

iPhone users on the Fi network are getting some notable improvements as well. For starters, they can now take advantage of Wi-Fi calling for making calls. So, if you are in an area with a spotty network but have access to Wi-Fi connectivity, you can still make crystal-clear phone calls. International hotspot tethering is also coming to the iPhone after being limited to Android devices for so long. This will allow you to use your iPhone as a hotspot and share its internet connection with other devices when traveling internationally.

These iPhone-specific Fi improvements arrive over a year after the network expanded its data-saving VPN to iPhones in June 2021. Despite the latest additions, Google Fi on iPhone still provides an inferior experience compared to Android phones. The biggest drawback continues to be the lack of 5G support—you are limited to Fi's 4G network on iPhones.