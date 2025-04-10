A month after its announcement, we're finally getting our hands on the Pixel 9a. And for the most part, the early reviews are fairly positive, making it a great phone to pick up if you're looking for the Pixel experience on a budget. The good news is that, despite its low entry price point of $499, plenty of retailers and wireless carriers are offering discounts on the phone.

A free Pixel 9a if you sign up for service

The latest comes from Google Fi, offering new subscribers a Pixel 9a for free, so long as they sign up for a new plan and stick with the carrier for 24 months (via