Pixel Pass is also here, but you'll have to give and take on the promo

Everyone was busy jamming the Google Store trying to lodge their pre-orders in for a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. Another place you could have done it was at Google's own MVNO, Google Fi. And there's plenty of reason to do it here, too.

Much like the Google Store, Fi is giving away Pixel Buds A-series for every pre-order. Unlike the Google Store, you'll also be getting $200 in service credits as well.

Of course, you'll need to qualify for the payload. You can do so by porting your number over to Fi. If you've been on Fi before, don't worry — as long as you've been away for 180 days or longer, you can take part. Make sure you put in your reservation by October 27, then activate your phone with Fi and stay on for at least 30 days, and you're set to receive the credit and ear gear. You'll need to pick up the Pixel Buds A-series at the Google Store with a promo code that needs to be redeemed by November 10.

Google Fi also offers a version of Pixel Pass which bundles a 24-month installment plan for your device, device protection, a 200GB Google One plan, a Google Play Pass subscription, YouTube Premium, and a $5/mo. discount on your Fi service — the sole differentiator from the Google Store version.

For the Pixel 6, it'll cost $45/mo. (compare with $25/mo.), while for the Pixel 6 Pro, it'll be $55/mo. (vs. ~$37/mo.). You won't be eligible for the $200 service credit with this route, but a pre-order can still snag you some Pixel Buds A-series. Full terms can be found here.

