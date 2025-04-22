Summary Google Fi is celebrating its 10th anniversary today by introducing a new, more affordable Unlimited Essentials plan starting at $35 per month.

The service significantly increased the high-speed data caps on its existing Unlimited Standard and Unlimited Premium plans at their current prices.

To mark the milestone, Google Fi is offering new customers a limited-time promotion to get the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Watch 3 for essentially free via bill credits.

Project Fi, now known as Google Fi, launched on April 22, 2015. Ahem-ahem, check your calendar.

Yes, Google's T-Mobile-powered MVNO turned 10 today, and the tech giant is marking the occasion by introducing a new affordable unlimited plan.