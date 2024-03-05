Summary Google Fi is increasing prices for Simply Unlimited group plans with three or more members.

Service and features offered by the plan are not changing.

Pricing for Unlimited Plus plans with more features remains the same, along with Fi's less expensive Flexible offering.

MVNO Google Fi is raising its prices for certain unlimited plans. According to new Google Fi support documentation, Simply Unlimited group plans with three or more members are getting more expensive. Prices aren't changing for plans with one or two members, and the features on offer are the same as before.

Fi's help page says prices are going up "In order to continue delivering high quality product offerings and features for our subscribers." Effective today, anybody signing up for a new group Simply Unlimited plan will be subject to the new pricing you can see below. For existing group plans, prices are going up on the next bill after April 4.

Number of lines Previous price New price 1 $50/month $50/month 2 $80/month $80/month 3 $80/month $90/month 4 $80/month $100/month 5 $100/month $125/month 6 $120/month $150/month

Plans with two, three, or four members previously all cost the same $80. Under the newly announced pricing, plans with three or more members are getting more expensive per line. Interestingly (if you have a charitable definition of the word), four-, five-, and six-member Simply Unlimited plans are all getting $5 more expensive per line. As it stands today, a single Simply Unlimited subscriber pays $50; a plan with two lines costs $40 per line; and a plan with three lines costs $30 per line. Larger groups than that will pay $25 per line.

What else is changing with Google Fi?

Nothing for now

Google notes that while group Simply Unlimited plans are getting more expensive, service isn't changing. Simply Unlimited still comes with service in the US, Canada, and Mexico, including 35 gigs of full-speed data access, no-added-cost service for "select smartwatches" and limited high-speed hotspot tethering.

Pricing for Unlimited Plus plans, which include 50 GB of full-speed 5G, no additional limits on tethering, and free international calling and out-of-country data access, doesn't seem to be changing in conjunction with the new Simply Unlimited pricing model. Likewise, Fi's less expensive Flexible offering is staying the same for now, too.