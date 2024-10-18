Key Takeaways Google Fi is granting $25 credits to affected users of recent hurricanes.

Google joins T-Mobile, Starlink, and other companies in relief efforts.

It's important to prep emergency plans with family members before natural disasters.

It’s been a trying time for the southern part of the United States, as multiple hurricanes have popped up with fervency. We’re not even through hurricane season yet; it lasts until the end of November. Natural disasters will continue to get more intense and encompassing, so it’s important to set up emergency plans to communicate with your family when communication is at a premium. Many private companies have helped in various ways, such as Starlink’s satellite internet setups. Google is joining the help with a small credit for its mobile users.

Google Fi is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which means that it doesn’t rely on its own towers to offer services and instead uses T-Mobile’s. It has three data plans, and its unlimited offerings cost anywhere between $25 to $65 per line. According to multiple users on Google Fi’s subreddit, people in affected areas of recent hurricanes are getting $25 credits (via Android Authority). It seems to be offered per line rather than this being per account, which means that the more lines people have, the greater the impact of the $25-per-line credit. We don’t exactly know which ZIP codes are included to get relief credits.

Disaster relief throughout multiple states

Source: Twitter/X user @NevilleRay

Recent hurricanes have greatly impacted the southeastern US, and states such as Florida and North Carolina are dealing with the large fallout. In Western North Carolina, small towns in the mountains and small, cultural cities such as Asheville and Boone have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. In Florida, Hurricane Milton ravaged the wider Tampa Bay before continuing to make impacts inland with massive storm surges. In times like those, making yourself familiar with where emergency shelters are is important. It could be the difference between life and death, and that’s not an exaggeration.

Other companies have stepped up to help its customers through these difficult times. AT&T has made everyone’s service unlimited in Milton-affected areas, waiving any service charges until November 7 for its users. This help includes both prepaid and postpaid customers in specific ZIP codes, much like with Google Fi’s relief. T-Mobile and Starlink paired up to switch on free satellite service in the wake of Milton as well, making it simpler to have emergency calls during the disaster. Additionally, SMS messaging became available for T-Mobile customers through the companies’ joint effort. Help is help, and we’ll never turn a blind eye to it, but seeing what other communications companies have done, we’re a bit bemused. Google has the means to do a lot more, and we hope that it does.