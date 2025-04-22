Summary Google Fi now supports data-only eSIM for laptops, allowing users to access Fi data without a phone.

The change was rolled out quietly and we only spotted it thanks to a change in Fi support pages.

Data-only SIMs are free for Fi subscribers on certain plans, and can be used across devices in over 200 countries.

Google Fi just made a quiet but important change to its device compatibility. Laptops are now supported for data-only eSIM connections, so users can tap into Fi's cellular network without needing a hotspot to their Android phone.