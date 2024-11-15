Key Takeaways Google released Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1, gathering users' systematic feedback to improve the latest build.

The feedback form focuses on satisfaction and issues to enhance user experience and platform performance.

The survey aims to improve resource management, software quality, and overall user satisfaction.

Google may have shed the rigidity of a release calendar for Android beta builds, but we are still witnessing rollouts within a week of the usual dates, and a noticeable improvement in platform stability. Critical bugs that would brick devices are a little less frequent now, with beta releases, but Google isn't taking it easy. The company just shared a rather comprehensive feedback form to collect users' thoughts about the latest build in a systematic manner.

Google released Android 15 QPR2 Beta 1 earlier this week as an OTA update for Pixel users. This beta update will be released in the stable channel sometime around March next year as Google's first feature drop for 2025. The form starts out by asking you to confirm the OS build number and your device model followed by carrier and country information. All popular carriers for each country are listed (via 9to5Google).

In the next page of the form, you get to rate your satisfaction with various OS parameters on a five-point scale. Parameters include the system stability, performance, battery life, call quality, authentication, charging, and update experience. Minor bits like device temperature have been included too.

Feedback may help focus improvement efforts

Better resource management gives better software

Google's feedback form goes on to ask users if they would recommend users in its current state to friends and family. You can answer the likelihood of this on a three-point scale as well. The next question is for your overall satisfaction with Android 15 followed by how it feels compared to the previous version that was on your device.

The form then seeks out specific pain points you had with the build, and asks if the issues are bad enough to force you to exit the beta program. The following pages just ask follow-up questions to understand your issue, and depend on the issue you select as the most annoying. Yes, you can rate your annoyance on an eight-point scale. The last page has three sections where you can type out feedback for the team, and once again, share your overall satisfaction level.

This detailed survey is geared towards collecting a comprehensive picture of the completeness of this update, but from a user's standpoint. So, we suggest spending some time using your device with the QPR beta installed before filling this out, so the results aren't skewed by accident. That said, this form is specifically for beta testers, and has no bearing on the user experience of the stable version available on the best Android phones.