Google's tendency to cancel products and services has become a meme among certain techy types. The Google Graveyard is home to all kinds of products of varying success, from Google+ to Stadia to Jamboard — and the list grows every year.

Last year was on the lighter side when it comes to Graveyard additions; only a handful of products were axed. But with so many irons in the fire, Google's bound to cut more products and services throughout 2025. Here are a few products and features we already know Google is killing off in 2025, plus a couple more I think could bite the dust this year.

Google offered a URL shortening service for some years. Goo.gl worked like other URL shorteners such as bit.ly — you could feed it a link to get a shorter version that started with "goo.gl," cutting down long URLs into something you could reasonably type out manually. Google shut down goo.gl's front end back in 2019, making it impossible to create new shortlinks.

Existing links still work, but starting this summer, they won't anymore. Goo.gl links are set to go dark beginning on August 25 — so if you're currently relying on any links truncated by Google's in-house URL shortener, you'll need to find an alternative soon.

On a related note, Google is winding down support for Firebase Dynamic Links. These links allowed app developers to create links that behaved differently under different circumstances — a Dynamic Link could lead to one destination in a mobile app and a different destination in a desktop browser. These links won't work anymore starting on August 25, the same scheduled end date for goo.gl links.

This one's more developer-focused than goo.gl, but if any apps you use currently rely on Firebase Dynamic Links, certain features might stop working beginning in August. Google says it'll provide support for developers to migrate away from these links as the shutdown date nears.

3 Stadia Controller Bluetooth mode tool

Source: Google

Google shut down its cloud gaming platform, Stadia, in 2023. To Google's credit, it issued refunds for basically any money anyone had spent on the service up to that point, and even offered a tool to convert Stadia controllers — which were built to communicate with Google's servers over Wi-Fi — to standard Bluetooth gamepads that can work with basically any device. That tool was initially only supposed to be available through 2023, but after a series of extensions, it's still up today.

The tool is currently scheduled to go offline at the end of this year. It's possible Google could extend the deadline to switch your controllers over for a third time, but I don't see what incentive there would be to do that. For the time being, we should operate under the assumption that you actually will need to convert any Stadia controllers you have around by the end of 2025.

4 Google Fit

Google Fit launched in 2014, offering basic health and fitness tracking on basically every Android phone and smartwatch. In the years since, though, individual manufacturers have moved away from Fit, instead offering their own fitness apps: Google's got Fitbit, Samsung's got Samsung Health, and so on. I don't think Google Fit is going to make it to the end of 2025.

Google hasn't confirmed that the Google Fit app is going to shut down this year. But it has confirmed that the Google Fit APIs have been deprecated, and won't be supported anymore after June 30 of this year. Fit hasn't been a priority for years, and Google dismantling the backend infrastructure that powers Google Fit features certainly isn't a good sign for the app's future. I'd expect to hear more about the future of the Google Fit apps on Android and Wear OS in the next few months.

5 Whisk

Google offers various experimental tools at any given time; they're not necessarily meant to stick around long-term. Late last year, Google introduced Whisk, an AI-powered image generator that lets you specify a subject, a scene, and a style to get specific AI imagery.

Like many AI image generators, Whisk is fun to play with for a few minutes. But the tool doesn't seem to do much you can't do with Pixel Studio or the Gemini app — you can ask either for specific subjects in specific scenes, rendered in specific styles. I could be wrong, but I don't see this one having legs — I wouldn't be surprised to see Whisk pack it in before the year is out.

Another slim year for Google cancelations?

Not all that many Google products and tools ended up in the Google Graveyard last year, and it's possible we could be in for a repeat this year. Judging from the few features and services we know are on the chopping block this year, it's seeming like your favorite products and services are safe in 2025.