You know what your dad needs? We hope it's a smart speaker, a video doorbell, or even a Pixel 6 Pro. Father's Day is a week away and if you want to ship any of these Google devices to him, you'll want to plan ahead and make sure you can take advantage of some neat sale prices while the going's good.
A whole raft of Google and Nest products have come on discount at the Google Store as well as select partner retailers though participation and product selection will vary. If you prefer using your Prime credit card on Amazon or want the chance to pick up your cart right away from Best Buy, we'll be listing links to those retailers as well as the Google Store, dependent on availability at the discounted price. Plus, if you need a second opinion before you dive in, we've linked our reviews where applicable.
Without further ado, here's the list:
- Pixel 6 Pro: $799 (128GB) or $899 (256GB) - $100 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Pixel Buds A-series: $89 - $10 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Chromecast with Google TV: $40 - $10 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Mini: $30 - $19 off | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Hub (2nd gen): $60 - $40 off | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Hub Max: $179 - $50 off | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Wifi router: $119 - $50 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Wifi point: $99 - $50 off | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Wifi router + point: $169 - $100 off | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Wifi router + 2 points: $229 - $120 off | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Cam (wired): $80 - $20 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Cam (battery): $130 - $50 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Cam (battery) 2-pack: $250 - $80 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Cam (battery) 4-pack: $490 - $170 off | Google Store
- Nest Cam with Floodlight: $200 - $80 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Doorbell (battery): $130 - $50 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Doorbell (wired): $149 - $50 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Thermostat: $100 - $30 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $199 - $50 off | Amazon | Best Buy | Google Store
- Nest Learning Thermostat 2-pack: $388 - $110 off | Google Store