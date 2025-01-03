Summary Code found in the Google Play Services 24.50.32 beta suggests Google is developing Fast Pair support for hearing aids

Fast Pair support would allow for quick, seamless connections, similar to how pairing the Pixel Buds Pro 2, or any other modern wireless earbuds works.

This comes soon after Android 15 introduced support for hearing aids with Bluetooth LE Audio, in addition to Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids.

Back in October last year, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) essentially ordered Android OEMs to step up and improve hearing aid support and compatibility with the devices. The commission made it mandatory for all smartphones (including iPhones) in the US to be compatible with hearing aid devices.

For what it's worth, the majority of Google Pixel devices, Samsung's smartphone and foldable portfolio, and iPhones already support hearing aids — but the FCC wants these OEMs to ditch their proprietary Bluetooth standards and opt for a universally-compatible one.

With Android 15, Google took a step in the right direction by introducing several improvements for hearing aid users, including support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio, in addition to the existing Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA) protocol. Now, it looks like Google is working on further enancing the Android experience for hearing aid users, and it comes in the form of code hints found within Google Play Services 24.50.32 beta.

As spotted by Android Authority, hearing aids might soon be compatible with Google's Fast Pair — the tech giant's standard for allowing Bluetooth LE accessories to quickly and seamlessly pair with your smartphone.

This isn't speculation — code found explicitly indicates incoming support

Related What is Google Fast Pair and how to use it It makes pairing Bluetooth devices to Android devices a breeze

In theory, Google's implementation should allow hearing aids compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio to seamlessly pair with Android devices — essentially simply by bringing the two devices close to each other. There are already several hearing iads on the market that support Bluetooth LE Audio, including the likes of ReSound Nexia, Philips HearLink 50, Jabra Enhance Pro 20, and more.

The beta explicitly mentions a 'fast_pair_enable_hearing_aid_pairing' code string alongside the inclusion of 'HEARING_AID' in the list of supported Fast Pair devices. Other product categories in the list include headphones, speakers, wearables, keyboards, portable printers, and more. This strongly indicates that the tech giant is indeed developing support for to make the pairing experience far more seamless for hearing aid users than it has traditionally been.