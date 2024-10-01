Google has revealed a handful of new AI features for Chromebooks and has announced a small smattering of fresh Chromebook models, including Samsung's very first Chromebook Plus offering, along with a new Duet from Lenovo. ChromeOS users can also expect a new button to replace the Search key with new devices offering a Quick Insert key to access your most used content, even from Drive, starting with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus that claims to be the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus model yet.

New Chromebook and Chromebook Plus models

Samsung's first Chromebook Plus is here

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus looks to be the headliner from Google's recent fall showcase, and it is Samsung's very first Chromebook Plus model, bringing with it all of the perks expected of the moniker. It weighs 2.58 pounds and claims to be the thinnest and lightest Chromebook Plus model, which is believable considering how thin this sucker is at less than half an inch. An Intel Core 3 100U (Raptor Lake-R) comes along for the ride, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The screen clocks in at 15.6 inches while keeping bezels to a minimum, and battery life is promised to hit the 13-hour mark, which sounds remarkable for an Intel chip. Availability starts this month; pricing has yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is the company's first Chromebook Plus model, and it's also the thinnest and lightest Chromebook yet while still packing a 15-inch screen. It's also the first Chromebook model to offer Google's new Quick Insert key. It runs on an Intel Core 3 100U, all the while promising up to 13 hours of battery life.

Lenovo's new Chromebook Duet 3 makes its appearance