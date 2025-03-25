Summary Google's AI Mode on Search offers advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities.

Earlier this month, Google launched a new "AI Mode" for Search built on Gemini 2.0. It features advanced reasoning and multimodal capabilities, with conversational follow-up questions support, enabling you to dive deeper and gather more detailed information. Google initially launched the feature for Google One AI Premium subscribers, with users required to enable the AI mode experiment from the Labs section manually. The company is now expanding AI Mode access to non-paying Google account holders in the US.

AI Mode sits next to the 'All' search result on the Google Search page. It delivers a new search experience, expanding "on AI Overviews with more advanced reasoning, thinking, and multimodal capabilities." It ensures you don't have to visit a website to get more data, with Gemini doing the hard work of finding and summarizing all the information.

When it launched on March 5, Google limited AI Mode in Google Search to Google One subscribers on the AI Premium plan ($20/month). But just over three weeks later, the company is expanding access to non-paying, regular Google account holders in the US.

Robby Stein, the VP of product for Google Search, announced the wider rollout of AI Mode on X.

There's no word from Google when AI Mode's availability will expand to other countries.

Make sure to apply for Search's AI Mode waitlist through Labs

Source: Google

If you previously signed up for the AI Mode waitlist in Labs, your account should be removed from the waitlist and given access to the feature sooner or later. And if you have not already, you can sign up for the AI Mode experiment in Google Labs.

Once you are taken off the waitlist, you should receive an email confirming you have access to the AI Mode experiment in Google Search.

Stein also notes that Google will soon improve AI Mode with visual responses, richer formatting, and "new ways to get helpful web content."

Google’s AI Mode is still in the early phases of public testing, with a considerable journey ahead before its full-scale rollout. However, once it’s officially launched, it could potentially change how billions of users interact with Google Search every day.