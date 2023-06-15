Google’s Material You design and dynamic theming engine made Android 12 several times more amazing than previous Android updates. Support for dynamic theming first arrived on popular Google apps, followed by hordes of third-party ones. Two years on, Google is bringing Material You theming to Chrome Canary.

Desktop programs like Chrome for desktop were quick to pick up Material Design elements such as card-style menus and rounded corners, but dynamic theming has only started showing up recently. Late in April, Chrome Canary for desktop started theming menu item text and icons to match the current browser theme color. The change was barely noticeable because Google used a very light pastel hue for the text to maintain contrast and readability.

Google is expanding dynamic theming in Chrome Canary for desktop

Now, reputable Chrome feature spotter @Leopeva64 on Twitter has noticed the browser expanding dynamic theming to more UI elements, including menus, dialog, boxes, bubbles, tooltips, and hover cards. The theming engine picks a dark color for the backgrounds and lighter colors are used for other elements like progress bars, making this a very in-your-face change. It is still subtle, but the average Chrome user tired of gray menus can’t possibly click past without going “wow!”

Leopeva told us this change is a part of the grand 2023 refresh Google has planned for Chrome, as stated in the Chromium Gerrit entry. However, dynamic theming for menus did not show up in our testing. We tried toggling the pertinent Chrome 2023 refresh flag, but to no avail.

Without a theme applied, Chrome menu backgrounds are now darker than before

If you prefer using Chrome without a theme, Leopeva says you may notice menus and bubbles have darker background colors than before in dark mode, making bright text on them easier to read. Hopefully dynamic theming is a big part of Chrome 116 when it goes to stable. Until then, though, Chrome 114 and 115 beta have plenty of new stuff to keep you engrossed.