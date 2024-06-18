Summary Google integrated Gemini into Google Messages earlier this year, initially limiting access to certain markets and devices like Samsung and Pixel.

Google has now expanded Gemini access in Google Messages to more devices.

Gemini access requires linking a personal Google account, having RCS enabled, and a device with minimum 6GB RAM.

Google officially announced the Gemini integration in Google Messages in late February 2024. The AI chatbot was only available in beta in "certain markets" initially. Then, in late May, Google broadend Gemini access inside Google Messages to more users. There was still a device restriction, though, as you could only access the chatbot on Samsung and Pixel devices. That's changing now, as Gemini has dropped its Pixel and Samsung exclusivity in Google Messages.

As part of Gemini's mobile app expansion to India, Google is also making the chatbot's available inside its Messages app in the country. While Gemini in Google Messages only supports English, it will now work on many more devices. Google's updated support page states that Gemini inside Messages will work on "select devices" with 6GB RAM and the system language set to English (via 9to5Google).

Until now, Gemini in Google Messages has only been available on flagship Samsung devices launched in the last couple of years, as well as Pixel 7 or newer devices.

Gemini access requires a Google account

Besides device specs, there are other requirements you must fulfill as well. This includes linking a personal Google account with Google Messages and having RCS enabled. You can't access Gemini on your phone if you are not 18+ or have a Family Link-managed Google account. The expanded device requirements mean you should be able to access Gemini on your OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, or Oppo phone.

You may not see Gemini access inside Google Messages immediately. The chatbot can take a few days (or even a few weeks — you never know with Google) to show up on your phone. Once it does though, you can use Gemini to draft responses to texts from your friends and more.

Gemini's mobile app debut in India comes hot on the heels of its Europe and UK launch. Besides English, the AI chabot supports nine local Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati and Urdu. Gemini Advanced also officially supports these languages along with document uploads and 1-million context window. With this expansion, Gemini is now available in over 16 countries worldwide.