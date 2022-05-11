Matter is billed as the next big thing coming to all the best smart home gadgets. The protocol was initially supposed to launch at the end of 2021 before first being delayed to early 2022 and eventually to fall. Despite multiple delays, there's a lot of positivity surrounding Matter since it is backed by industry giants like Apple, Google, and Amazon, and it promises to put some major smart home woes to end for good. But what exactly will Matter do, and what improvements will it offer to Google Home users? A Google executive has detailed it all.

In an interview with The Verge, Senior director of Google Smart Home Ecosystem, Michele Turner has highlighted how Matter will help solve some common pain points of today's smart home. Firstly, despite multiple delays and setbacks, the executive believes the protocol exceeds the original vision that all companies involved came up with. The latest delay was also the right move. It would ultimately ensure consumers have access to a high-quality set of devices that can be controlled easily from any device, be it an iPhone or Android handset.

Turner says Google Home users will notice improvements in four key areas with Matter: ease of setup, reduced latency with a more reliable connection, interoperability, and proactive home. She noted that it took her around 45 minutes to set up four lights recently. Matter will change that and offer a "significantly simpler setup." Latency will also be appreciably reduced, hopefully making the entire experience as fast as a light switch.

Interoperability is another big highlight of the smart home protocol. It will make it possible to control any Matter-compatible smart home device using Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa. In the long term, Matter will lay the foundation for Google to build a "proactive home," enabling scenarios where your bedroom lights automatically turn on at 10 pm when you are going upstairs, and more.

Turner does make it clear that Matter's launch will not immediately change anything. The company will slowly build on the protocol and use its capabilities to deliver more smart features to users. This is not possible right now due to various connectivity and compatibility issues.

Google has already confirmed that its entire hardware ecosystem will support Matter. Turner shed some more light on this and noted that the Nest Hub Max and Nest Hub (2nd Gen) will be able to act as Thread border routers, and it is "actively looking at other devices that may need Thread." The company is also "committed" to bringing Matter support to its newest Nest Thermostat and is evaluating if it can handle the protocol. With Matter support, you'll be able to control your Nest Thermostat using Siri or your HomePod easily. However, a Matter controller can't be used to control another controller. It can only issue commands to end devices, crushing the dream to control your HomePod with your Nest Hub or vice versa.

As of now, Matter is expected to launch this fall with support from over 200 companies. The dream of an interconnected smart home where all devices talk to each other might just come a little closer to reality.

The best HBO Max original series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rajesh Pandey (270 Articles Published) Rajesh Pandey started following the tech field right around the time Android devices were going mainstream. He closely follows the latest development in the world of smartphones and what the tech giants are up to. He loves to tinker around with the latest gadgets to see what they are capable of. More From Rajesh Pandey