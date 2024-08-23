Key Takeaways Google is releasing a new Essentials app for Windows.

What started as a simple search engine has now branched out into a vast ecosystem of different software and services. And if you're someone that relies on it, you'll know how helpful and extensive Google's network can be, regardless of what platform you use. It appears that Google wants to make installing its apps and services more seamless with the introduction of its new Google Essentials app.

This app is built for Windows and will be making its debut on HP's Windows products, like some of its popular laptops, according to Google's own Keyword blog. While it doesn't explicitly say, there's a good chance that this app will be made available to Windows users, and it won't require purchasing a PC from HP. We have reached out to Google for clarification and will update this piece once we hear back.

More extra software for you to manage

Google Essentials will be available right from the Windows start menu, and will give users a quick and easy way to access some of the best apps and services from the brand. So, if you like gaming on Google Play Games but want to do it on a bigger screen, then this app can make it happen, providing access to thousands of games built for mobile and PC.

What's great is that the progress will sync between devices, so you can just pick up where you left off and never miss a beat. Of course, you're also going to get access to Google's productivity apps as well, which means you'll be able to author documents on the fly using Google Docs or check your availability using Google Calendar. In addition to other software in Google's productivity suite.

And if you're trying to keep tabs on your social life, you'll also have access to Google Messages on PC as well. But if you see something you don't need and want to remove it, that's also an option as well. And as you might expect, Google is throwing in some enticing offers with this new announcement, providing a two-month trial to Google One for free for those that qualify.

While this might be helpful to some, we always have to wonder, do we really need more apps and services installed by default on new products that we buy? Let us know what you think about this in the comments below.