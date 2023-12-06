Devices need a SIM card to access mobile data and work away from Wi-Fi. A recent development in SIM technology is eSIM, which is a software SIM card instead of a physical one. Even though most modern phones support eSIM, it isn't easy to transfer an eSIM from one phone to another. Google is trying to fix that with its new eSIM transfer tool, which should make transferring an eSIM from an old Pixel phone to a new one easier.

What is Google's eSIM transfer tool?

Transferring an eSIM from an old device to a newer device can be a headache. First, you'll remove and de-register the eSIM from your old device. Then, you'll activate the eSIM on your new device, which may involve contacting and waiting for your carrier. This process can be quick but often takes some time and runs into issues. That's where Google's eSIM transfer tool comes in.

The eSIM transfer tool makes moving an eSIM from an old device to a new device seamless. Google's eSIM transfer tool only works for Google Pixel 8 series devices when transferring from another Pixel device. It doesn't work with any carrier, so your results may vary.

How to use Google's eSIM transfer tool

Using Google's eSIM transfer tool is straightforward and happens automatically when setting up your phone.

Power on your phone. Follow the setup process to set up a Wi-Fi connection. You're prompted to insert a SIM, set up an eSIM, or transfer an eSIM from another device. Follow the instructions to transfer your eSIM from your old device to your new device.

The tool also has the option to convert a SIM to an eSIM, so you may be prompted to do so if you insert a physical SIM into your phone.

You SIM, we SIM, eSIM

A SIM is necessary for our devices to get an internet connection when on the go. An eSIM removes the need for a physical SIM by giving you an internet connection with a software SIM. Most carriers now have eSIMs, but setting them up varies depending on your carrier.