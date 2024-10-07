This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Last December, in a suit brought by Fortnite developer and publisher Epic Games, a California jury unanimously found that Google had created a monopoly in the Google Play Store. Today, Judge James Donato issued a final ruling in Epic v. Google, and the implications are significant: beginning in November, Google will have to host alternative app stores — like Epic Games — on the Play Store for a period of three years, among other concessions. Google has said it will appeal the ruling, citing competition between Google and Apple in mobile app distribution.

Per The Verge, Judge Donato's ruling gives Epic a lot of what it was asking for in its suit. Beginning on November 1, Google must distribute alternative app stores through the Play Store, and it has to give those alternative app stores access to every app available on the Play Store itself, though developers will have the option to opt out of distribution through other stores. The court also ruled that Google will no longer be able to require Google Play Billing in apps distributed on the Play Store, and that developers must be allowed to let users know about alternative ways to download their apps and make in-app purchases.

Google will also not be allowed to share app revenue with app distributors; incentivize developers to release apps exclusively on Google Play; incentivize developers not to release apps on competing playforms; or incentivize device manufacturers or mobile carriers to preinstall the Play Store or not preinstall competing app stores.

The injunction against Google gives some leeway when it comes to security, stating that Google is allowed to take "necessary and narrowly tailored" measures to keep sketchy third-party app stores off the Play Store, similar in scope to the ways Google already moderates which apps are and aren't allowed on the store.

Epic was seeking changes to Play Store policies that would be in effect for six years, but Donato opted for a three-year stay "to level the playing field for the entry and growth of rivals, without burdening Google excessively." Per the ruling, these restrictions are meant to stay in place until November 1, 2027.