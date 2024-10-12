Will and Daniel are back on the Android Police podcast covering some breaking news that folks in our space have been expecting for a while now. But will Epic Games and the Department of Justice actually bring Google to heel? After all, we are talking about an internet monolith controlling several major markets that consist of our core experiences navigating the online and mobile worlds. And will the relief sought be the relief brought forth? Also, we take a twirl around the edge of your phone's screen, get a wake-up call from Nintendo, and recall the Microsoft Kin on the show this week!
04:12 | Axe Grinding
- Epic just won almost everything it asked for in its Google Play Store trial
- Google's appeal of the Epic ruling asks 'Why not Apple?'
- 4 ways the Play Store could change after Google ordered to offer alternatives to its app platform
- The DOJ wants to break up Google, suggests splitting Chrome and Android
45:35 | Lower Stakes
- Smartphone bezels are almost too slim, and that's a big problem for usability
- Nintendo's Alarmo calls on your favorite characters to get you out of bed
- Samsung says sorry for not innovating enough
- Microsoft Introduces ‘Kin’, Shows That They, Like, Totally Get Kids
- Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 review: A splash of color in a drab market
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com