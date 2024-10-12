Will and Daniel are back on the Android Police podcast covering some breaking news that folks in our space have been expecting for a while now. But will Epic Games and the Department of Justice actually bring Google to heel? After all, we are talking about an internet monolith controlling several major markets that consist of our core experiences navigating the online and mobile worlds. And will the relief sought be the relief brought forth? Also, we take a twirl around the edge of your phone's screen, get a wake-up call from Nintendo, and recall the Microsoft Kin on the show this week!

04:12 | Axe Grinding

45:35 | Lower Stakes

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0