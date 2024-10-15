Key Takeaways Android 15 is finally out now, bringing with it features like 'Private Space,' theft detection, a new weather app, and more.

After a long-long wait, Android 15 is finally out now in stable, nearly 45 days after going live on AOSP. If you own a Pixel 6 or a later released device, you can start tinkering with all the new features starting today.

This includes the likes of a new weather app, which we wrote about in detail when it first launched with the Pixel 9 series, an option to lock sensitive apps behind authentication — AKA Private Space, several anti-theft features, including one that allows your Pixel device to lock itself when it detects that it has been snatched from your hands, and more.

One standout feature (among many) that has long convinced Pixel users to stay put with the brand is the 2018-released Call Screen tool. Earlier this year, Google enhanced the feature to the so-called 'next-gen Call Screen,' essentially adding a new 'Hello' button that allows Google Assistant to speak on your behalf, in addition to the tool's existing screening capabilities.

The Assistant can probe the caller about their name, purpose of their call, and more, saving users the time they would have spent probing for the same information. While not entirely clear if the upgraded tool has been US-exclusive since its arrival this year, it is clear that it hasn't been available very widely. That changes with today's drop.

Kick robocallers to the curb

Pixel 6 and later released device users in the UK and Japan now have an extra layer of privacy and convenience with the next-gen Call Screen feature. The tool works locally on your device without an internet connection, essentially saving you the time you would have wasted on the spam or robocall.

Here's how users in the UK and Japan can begin tinkering with the new feature: