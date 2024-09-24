Key Takeaways Google Earth update allows time travel up to 80 years back with historical imagery, enhancing the user experience.

A redesigned home screen and enhanced project tools simplify collaboration for teams and research groups.

80 new countries gain extensive Street View coverage with AI enhanced images for clearer, crisper viewing.

People can explore 1930s San Francisco or Paris in the 1980s thanks to a massive new update to Google Earth. This update brings historical imagery to the app, a new interface, and Google Street View imagery in 80 new countries. Best of all, it's now available on Google Earth web.

Google Earth will let you time travel as far back as 80 years in some locations (via Google Keyword). It uses historical aerial imagery and photos, so users can witness the transformation of geography, cities, and neighborhoods over the decades. It's a standout feature.

A redesigned home screen and more countries

There are new enhanced project management tools in Google Earth and a newly redesigned home screen. The project tools let teams and research groups collaborate on projects by making it easy to access the team's files. Projects show up prominently on this homescreen, while everything looks simpler and cleaner.

80 new countries gained extensive Street View coverage in the update, including Bosnia, Namibia, Paraguay, and Lichtenstein. Street View brings users up close and personal with the people and shops and geography of practically any place on earth, from the comfort of their home. Simply click on the icon of the person at the bottom right of the screen, then hover over the little orange person icon, grab it, and drag it to where you want to explore on the map.

Google has also updated many of the Street View images from other countries, from Australia to Switzerland. Google said it now has lighter and more powerful cameras to help capture imagery in more places.

Cleaner images thanks to AI

Google couldn't resist leaving AI out of this Google Earth update. Many of Google's images for both Street View and Google Earth have been upscaled by AI, making them clearer and crisper. Google also used AI to remove cloud, mist, and haze cover over some parts of the earth, giving users a better birds-eye-view.

The historical imagery and the updates to Street View images will be available on both the Google Earth mobile app and on the web. The update is rolling out now and should reach most user accounts soon.