Google manages one of the easiest and most impressive mapping tools available, and it's a reliable go-to for planet zooming, location finding, and basic geo-analysis. But unlike Google Maps, Google doesn't advertise it much outside of specific circles, so you may not have heard of it. Let's talk about Google Earth Pro, the advanced software that allows even casual users to play with GIS data or create a swooping tour of the world.

What is Google Earth Pro?

Google Earth Pro is software provided by Google that ties extensive satellite data together into one system to visualize the earth and study various geographic aspects. It's based on projects going back decades with organizations like Keyhole and has been managed by Google since the mid-2000s. Think of it like an advanced version of Google Maps that's more focused on science than directions, sometimes called a "geobrowser."

While it isn't a true, professional-grade GIS (Geographic Information System), it's still used by students and scientists around the world while being basic enough for casual users to pick up.

In addition to its high-res examination of the planet, Google Earth Pro allows users to search for specific coordinates and download files of geospatial data in the KML (Keyhole Markup Language) format for future use.

How do I get Google Earth Pro?

You have two options. You can visit the web-based version to use it in your browser, which frees up space on your computer but works best with speedy internet. Or you can visit this web page and download it for one of the latest Android phones or your desktop computer, which may be a more stable experience.

How do people use Google Earth Pro?

This software is one of the most user-friendly ways to take a detailed look at the planet and has a variety of search, placemark, and pathing options. Broadcasters used early versions of the software to view Baghdad during the Iraq war. Today, it is frequently used at universities by students studying GIS, environmental sciences, engineering, and other fields. On the commercial side, it may be used to put together tours or overviews of an area.

Additionally, artists may use it for inspiration, while graphic designers can grab the data for mimicking real-world locations or landmarks. Hikers and geocachers may also pull the data to study routes. And casual users dip in to see the planet's beauty or search for a specific location that's important to them.

There's also a version of Google Earth called Google Earth Engine, which focuses more on the GIS aspect than Earth Pro. This software is used more by scientists and professionals for various analyses.

What sort of GIS data is available on Google Earth Pro?

Google Earth Pro pulls data from NOAA, NASA, the U.S. Navy, the Copernicus program, and more, so it has access to an impressive amount of data, especially in its desktop form. You can use built-in overlays to display specifics like parks, bodies of water, traffic patterns, and more layers to map certain details. But the real power of Google Earth Pro comes from the ability to import other GIS information like KML files for more dedicated projects.

While Earth Pro isn't technically a full GIS, it's relatively easy to use, and features like these provide valuable geographical tools to any user.

Is the Pro version different from Google Earth?

Google Earth is a simpler, more casual version of the software. Google Earth Pro comes with more import and export features and the ability to filter or tweak more GIS data for research purposes. Pro also adds the ability – within limits – to go back in time to review historical data.

Does Google Earth Pro cost money?

Years ago, the software package cost several hundred dollars. But Google has since made Google Earth Pro available for free, either on the web or as a download. There are no costs associated with its use.

This seems complicated. How do I get started using Google Earth Pro?

You'll find plenty of tutorials online to get you started. One of the best is Google Earth Outreach, which is a Google-based tutorial and geo-advocacy project. Outreach offers a variety of guides to do specific tasks in the program, which can include:

Create a customized map or a "story" that travels through specific locations on earth.

Create a narrated tour.

Create overlays for examining data points.

Generate a KML using Google Sheets.

Import additional GIS data from other sources.

The planet awaits

Now you're ready to use Google Earth Pro or suggest it to a friend. Just make sure you have the storage space prepared for a download or enough bandwidth to use the browser version comfortably. If you're interested in other mapping software, you may want to look at our guide to the best navigation and map apps for Android.