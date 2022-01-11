Out of the Allo/Duo pair of apps announced during I/O 2016, the only app that stood the test of time (somewhat) is Google Duo. It still enjoys a sizable userbase, frequent updates from Google, and even comes pre-loaded on many phones, essentially serving as Android's FaceTime. But as seems to be the case with many Google things these days, it exhibits the occasional bug. If you're affected by an annoying audio issue after updating your phone to Android 12, don't despair — the company knows, and it's currently working on a fix.

In a post on the Google Duo support forums, a community manager acknowledged a bug that occasionally causes users with Android 12 devices not to hear audio when answering a Duo call from a notification, and stated that it is already being worked on. In the meantime, though, the post also suggests a (rudimentary) fix — try the call again, but this time, open your Duo app to answer it from within the app rather than through the notification.

Or, you know, just hang up and call the person back. That should do the trick, too.

It's by far not the only bug in Android 12. It's a pretty significant update (probably the biggest since at least Android 9), and despite a long beta testing period, some bugs still managed to make it to the final release. What's odd here is that Duo even got a fresh coat of Material You paint some months ago, complete with dynamic theming and all, so it should've been at least tested on Android 12 at a certain point, right? Well, apparently not thoroughly enough.

The post doesn't give us any more details on when we should expect a fix, but in the meantime, I guess you're going to have to live with awkwardly answering your calls.

