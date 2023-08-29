Summary Duet AI for Google Workspace brings various AI tools to improve the functionality of Workspace apps, including AI-generated text, imagery, real-time translation, enhanced lighting and audio effects, and auto-generated summaries for meetings.

The availability of Duet AI is initially for paid Workspace users only, with a cost of $30 per workspace account for large organizations.

While Duet AI aims to save time and reduce the burden of office work, users should still be cautious as generative AI is still in its early stages and may produce inaccurate or unreliable results. Double-checking Google's work is advised.

Duet AI for Google Workspace is Google's suite of generative AI tools for its Workspace apps, including features like AI-generated text in Gmail and Google Docs, or bespoke generated imagery for Google Slides, meant to eliminate some of the drudgery from increasingly bloated white-collar jobs. Introduced in at I/O this spring, the features have had a waitlist for early access for quite some time. Today, Google's announced that general availability for Duet AI for Google Workspace has begun.

Comprising a wide set of AI tools, Duet AI for Google Workspace brings new functionality to a whole slew of existing Workspace apps, including text generation for Gmail and Google Docs; the ability to generate imagery or even entire presentations from text in Slides; real-time translation, AI-enhanced lighting and audio effects, and auto-generated summaries for meetings in Google Meet; and the ability to summarize text from a number of different sourced within Workspace apps.

Duet AI is meant for Workspace users with paid accounts — don't expect this rollout to bring fancy AI features to your personal Google account. According to The Verge, Duet AI for Google Workspace will cost $30 per workspace account "for large organizations." If you're a Workspace account manager, you can learn more about Duet AI and sign up for a free trial here.

Google is positioning Duet AI as a way for workers to save time; it's a "real-time collaboration partner" that lessens the "burden" of incessant emails, meetings, and the other trappings of modern office work. Pre-built slideshows and AI-generated notes from meetings you didn't have time to attend would surely be a boon for productivity, but generative AI is still in its infancy, and results can often be a little off — and all too frequently, factually wrong. If you're eager to implement these features into your own workflow, remember to factor in time to double-check Google's work.