Key Takeaways Android 15 source code has revealed a new notifications and Quick Settings panel design.

The new change will potentially split the two in Android 16.

Users will need to use two fingers when dragging down from the top to activate the other panel.

There's high anticipation for Android 15, and although the new Pixel 9 series has launched recently, the update still remains unavailable, with Google only pushing the source code to AOSP this week. Luckily, there's not much longer to wait, as the update is set to arrive sometime in the coming weeks. But for those that are curious, the source code has given a chance to dive into the details of Android 15, and to see how new features are implemented and to maybe even see some of the features that are dormant as well.

The latter seems to be the case here as Android Authority has shared details of a newly redesigned notification and Quick Settings panel that could arrive in Android 16. While change can sometimes be good, this upcoming revamp could be a bit controversial, as it takes something that wasn't broken and attempts to put a new spin on it that many might not like. Furthermore, the change also introduces a new way to interact with the panels, which could be a bit more cumbersome compared to now.

A big change that could be jarring

As of now, Android users can swipe down from the top of the phone and access the notification and Quick Settings panel. It's a simple way to get to all the settings you might need and instantly see any notification that you might have. Of course, not all manufacturers choose to follow this kind of setup, with different brands invoking their own spin, with some even separating the two panels to make them easier to read and access.

It looks like Google may be experimenting with such a change, as Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman was able to find evidence of this in the source code, suggesting that it could find its way into Android 16. Rahman was even able to get this working and shared that the change brings a smaller notification panel than before and pulling down the notification bar will no longer show off any Quick Settings options.

What's really interesting about this change is that, with this change, the Quick Settings panel must now be accessed by swiping down from the top of the screen with two fingers. Users will be able to swipe left and right to access more settings, and the brightness bar is still available to adjust settings on the fly. Rahman also shared a video of the new changes in action, but states that the feature is very incomplete at this point.

Of course, this isn't the first time we've heard about something like this, with a report just last month that suggested Samsung would be moving in the same direction with its upcoming One UI 7 update. While it's cool to see and hear about new changes ahead of the public release, it's really unclear whether something like this will actually arrive. For the most part, for now, all we can do is just wait.

But what do you think about this upcoming change? Is it a big deal or just another small change to deal with? Let us know in the comments below.