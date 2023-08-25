Summary Google is expanding its Ads Transparency Center to provide greater insight into how targeted ads are served in the EU, in compliance with the Digital Services Act.

The company also launched a separate Transparency Center, detailing how it develops and enforces safety policies, and plans to publish more detailed policy reports in the future.

Google is working to adhere to European data privacy laws, as evidenced by the relaunch of Street View in Google Maps after collaborating with a German government privacy agency.

In 2022, the European Union (EU) settled on the general terms that make up the Digital Services Act (DSA), sweeping legislation that is changing how global tech companies moderate content. Companies, such as Google and Apple, will need to provide more transparency into how they manage content across their products and services. The goal is to crack down on deceptive practices, like targeted advertising based on demographic profiling. Now, Google says it has made several moves to comply with the DSA.

Specifically, Google is expanding its Ads Transparency Center, which is its global repository of advertisers. Additional information will be available to those interested in better understanding how targeted ads are served in the EU. The company says it will offer greater access to data that provides insight into how its services operate, such as Search, Shopping, and Maps.

The company stressed its dedication to working with the European Commission and other regulators to enhance internet transparency, and there is merit behind its claim. Google launched its Ads Transparency Center earlier this year to publicly detail how advertisers target consumers. You can see where an advertiser has chosen to display an ad, when it was last run, and other details to get a better understanding of why you were targeted.

In addition to the Ads Transparency Center, Google has also launched a separate Transparency Center for all things Google where it details how it develops and enforces safety policies. In the future, it intends to bolster this resource by publishing more detailed policy reports. The company routinely releases reports that detail how it enforces safety guidelines. Google will add more insight to shed light on how content is moderated across its products and services.

Google also now appears to be willing to play nice for the sake of data privacy. After working with a German government privacy agency, the company was permitted to relaunch Street View in Google Maps in Germany. Street View has been unavailable in the country due to privacy concerns since 2011. Moving forward, it will work to ensure that the imagery within the feature adheres to Germany’s data privacy laws.

It may seem like big tech companies are continuously facing lawsuits for pushing online privacy boundaries. Nonetheless, crackdowns from regulatory bodies put the public in a better position to control information published on the internet. Regardless of what companies like Google choose to do, you’ll always have the power to think before you share.