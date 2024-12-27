Summary Google Search isn’t just about info—it’s got fun Easter eggs too, and the latest is one for Squid Game season 2.

Search "Squid Game" and click the invitation card to dive into a mini version of the iconic Red Light, Green Light game.

Guide your team across the finish line without getting caught by Young-Hee’s creepy stare. Timing and quick reflexes are key.

Google Search isn’t just about finding answers—it’s also got a playful side. Known for its knack for pulling info from the web with pinpoint accuracy, Google loves to sprinkle in playful Easter eggs inspired by pop culture and big events. From celebrating Minecraft’s 15th anniversary to giving a nod to Deadpool and Wolverine’s big-screen moments, the search giant has done it all. Now, with Squid Game’s second season making waves on Netflix, Google has joined the hype by adding a cool Easter egg: a mini version of the classic Red Light, Green Light game, right in your browser.

Search "squid game" on Google Search using any of your favorite web browsers, and you’re in for a treat (via 9to5Google). At the bottom of the screen, the show’s iconic invitation card appears. Click or tap it, and you’ll be transported into a scene straight out of the series: Young-Hee, the creepy animatronic doll, stands with two guards, facing six contestants in those familiar green tracksuits. The eerie soundtrack kicks in, cranking up the suspense for an unforgettable experience.

Just like in the show, you’ve got to get your team across the finish line without getting caught by Young-Hee’s creepy stare. Using the O and X buttons, you’ll need to guide all six contestants past the finish line without getting caught. Timing is everything. Pay close attention to her musical cues and be quick with your reflexes. Slip up or move too soon, and you’ll lose a teammate.

If you mess up, players just vanish with no gruesome death

Instead of a gruesome end, any player caught moving just poofs out of existence, no dramatic death. But if you manage to get everyone across safely, you’re treated to a fun little celebration: a giant golden piggy bank and a shower of confetti. Sure, it’s not millions in cash, but it’s a pretty solid win for a risk-free version of Squid Game’s iconic challenge.

The first season of Squid Game took the world by storm in 2021, sparking a flood of memes, fan art, and spin-offs. The hype for season two hit an all-time high, finally dropping on December 26. Whether you're revisiting the intense action or diving into the next chapter, the Google Easter egg gives you a fun sneak peek into the Squid Game experience.