Google Drive ranks among the best cloud storage apps out there. It's a part of Google Workspace, which also includes apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and more. Over the past few months, Google has been quite active in pushing new updates to Drive. There was a Material You redesign that began rolling out for web users this month, while the tablet version received a user-friendly redesign last week. Google is now announcing another update for the web version of Drive, one that helps you find specific files with dedicated search chips in a drop-down menu.

In addition to filtering My Drive content based on file types, the new feature adds a chip for People, which groups all files from a specific file owner, and a Last modified chip to filter files based on recency.

Practically anybody will be able to access this feature on their Drive accounts, with Google's announcement post saying it's rolling out to Workspace customers, legacy G Suite users, and people with personal Google accounts. The feature started making its way through rapid-release domains yesterday, though it could take up to 15 days to show up for individuals.

There's no specific date for the visibility of these new search chips for regular users. Google says the rollout would commence by Q2 2023, with the usual 15-day caveat for broader visibility. Thankfully, the company went on to say it would offer more info on the arrival of this minor but useful feature as the date approaches, which could be anytime over the next several weeks.

The expansion of search chips has occurred gradually for some of Google's web apps. Google Chat on the web received this handy feature in December, while Gmail has had it for a while.