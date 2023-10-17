Summary Google Drive is dropping support for third-party cookies when downloading files, prioritizing user privacy and security.

Sharing files will become more complicated, requiring them to use the Google Docs publishing URL instead of the existing, simpler method.

Admins will likely face challenges in updating older integrations to accommodate the new file-sharing process.

Google Drive and all the associated Workspace apps come with a bunch of handy collaborative tools that make it easy for you to share files with your team or friends. Its integration with Android smartphones and the top Chromebooks is remarkably good when compared to other cloud storage services. However, Google Drive is making some tweaks starting next year that will affect how you download and share your files, as it prepares to drop support for third-party cookies.

As has been the trend with web browsers, Google Drive has now also decided to stop requiring third-party cookies when you download a file from the cloud. With only first-party cookies in use during the process, your information or metadata won’t reach other companies that may be prying on you, making the process much more privacy-conscious and secure for end users. This is set to come into effect on January 2nd, 2024. However, this implementation will change how you share files and could turn out to be an inconvenience for many longtime Drive users.

To share a file on Drive right now, you can add collaborators within your organization or anyone with a Google account. Besides that, you can create a link for individual files that either everyone or the people you choose can access with or without editing restrictions. Certain third-party apps use these download links to import files or embed them in websites, but the existing flow will change from next year.

Instead of being able to easily share a URL to the file with a couple of clicks, you will have to rely on a slightly more complicated process. For files created in Docs, Slides, Sheets, and Forms, you will need something called a Google Docs publishing URL. You will have to first publish the file from its Share menu, after which you will get the URL to share with anyone. From the same screen, you will also find the iframe code for the file if you want to embed it into your website or blog.

The new way complicates the process with a few extra steps for people who are already used to their established workflows both on their personal and work accounts. While it is still easy to get used to the publishing method for new files, it will be difficult for admins to find older integrations and reroute them using the new flow.

This is going to be a widespread change coming to both Workspace and personal Google accounts early next year. At least you have a couple of months to locate any Drive integrations that may potentially affected by this change and fix them in time. This move puts Google on track to phase out third-party cookies completely by sometime next year, and Chrome’s Privacy Sandbox was a major step in that direction.