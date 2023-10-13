Summary Google Drive's Android app lacks optimization for large-screen devices like foldable phones and tablets, resulting in a suboptimal user experience, especially when viewing documents.

A two-page layout option is being developed for the app, so users can view consecutive pages of a document side by side, like a paperback book.

While the feature is currently available for beta testers, it is expected to roll out to all users in the stable channel in the future, but the timeline is unknown.

Google has several interconnected cloud-based utilities which work in tandem to help Workspace customers collaborate remotely. The benefits of these utilities like Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Google Meet also extend to individual users with Gmail accounts. Of these, only Google Drive is advertised as cloud storage, where files created using other Workspace tools are stored. You can use the mobile app or the web GUI to access Drive storage, but the experience has been suboptimal on large-screen devices like foldable phones and tablets.

Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage apps, and its app is available on Android, ChromeOS, and iOS, with the former used to power several devices with large screens, like laptops and tablets. Most of these devices are used in landscape orientation, but the Drive app for Android merely stretches out the same portrait UI to fit landscape screens. Opening any document reveals a single page stretched to fit the entire width of the display. In some cases, it can make the text appear abnormally large.

A fix for this behavior is in the works, because @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) spotted a two-page layout option rolling out to beta testers widely. People using v2.23.407.1 of the app should see a new button just beside the three-dot icon for the overflow menu. Tapping it shows two consecutive pages of the document side by side, like a paperback book.

The feature is controlled by flags, but AssembleDebug reports users don’t need to touch them, as they are switched on by default in the beta build. This means, you can install the above-mentioned beta version of the app from APKMirror on your tablet, and the two-page layout should show up immediately. Since Android uses the display scaling factor to determine the screen width, you may also have some luck by changing the display scaling to 500 or a greater value in the Developer settings of your device. Doing so could fool Android into believing your display is larger than it is, forcing the new landscape mode for Drive on your device.

However, remember that changing the display scaling of your device could affect other apps you prefer using in landscape mode as well. In due course, this small change for Google Drive should show up on your devices in the stable channel. However, a timeline is unknown.