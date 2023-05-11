Google Drive is in the middle of somewhat of a rejuvenation. Earlier this year, the cloud storage platform's interface received a pretty significant update, bringing its Material You design to the workspace. Now in the coming weeks, Google Drive will receive another much-needed update, this time in the form of an upgrade to its spam protection.

Much like Gmail, Google Drive will soon have a spam folder for any and all unwanted documents shared with you against your will. You'll be able to drop any files you deem suspicious or potentially predatory into the spam folder, at which point you'll get prompted to tick a box explaining why you're reporting that file.

Once you move the files into the spam folder, you'll be unsubscribed from any updates that might come in from them. You won't be able to comment, share, or receive notifications regarding the spam. Finally, any file stored in the spam folder for over 30 days will be permanently deleted.

This new addition marks yet another quality-of-life update to Google Drive. In April, Google Drive made it easier to pick where you want to move a specific file with its desktop app. Google also did away with a controversial file limit that put a cap on the number of files you were able to store on the cloud storage platform.

Drive starts rolling out its spam folder beginning on May 24, and it looks like it should be available for basically everyone.