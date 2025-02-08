Google Drive is an excellent cloud storage option since it offers an easy way to access and organize your files. It supports offline files, syncing with local folders, and files on-demand. You can access documents from your Android phone, iPhone, tablet, or computer. Although Google Drive has an intuitive UI, some features aren’t immediately apparent without changing the settings. Here are some Drive settings you should change to make the most of the service.

7 Tweak your notification settings

Choose how you want to be notified

You can modify your notification settings for Google Drive to enjoy better control over it. Here’s how to change it on your browser.

Open Google Drive. Sign in to your account. Click the cog icon. Select Settings. Click Notifications. Select how you want Drive to notify you.

The following instructions work for both Android and iOS devices. We use an Android phone for this guide, but iPhone users should be able to follow along.

Here’s how to change your notification settings on the mobile app:

Open Google Drive. Tap the menu icon. Close Tap Settings. Select Notification settings. Close Tap Allow notifications. Choose how you want Drive to notify you. Close

6 Use Google Drive files when you’re offline

View your files even if you aren’t connected to the internet

The Google Drive application for desktop lets you access content on your Windows or macOS computer. If you use the browser, you must turn on offline access to view and edit files in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Here’s how to set it up:

Open Google Chrome. Install the Google Docs Offline extension. Go to Google Drive. Click the cog icon. Select Settings. Click General. Select Create, open and edit your recent Google Docs, Sheets and Slides files on this device while offline.

Here’s how to save files when you’re offline on the app:

Launch Google Drive on your phone. Tap the three-dot icon beside the file. Tap Make available offline to save it offline. Close

5 Manage app permissions

Remove applications you no longer use

You may have linked numerous third-party apps to your Google Drive account over the years and forgotten about it. Although most applications may not use this access for malicious purposes, we recommend removing apps you no longer use or trust.

Here’s how to revoke access to apps on Google Drive:

Open Google Drive on your browser. Click the cog icon at the top. Select Settings. Click Manage Apps. Click Options beside the app. Select Disconnect from Drive to revoke access. Click Disconnect. Click Options again. Select the Delete hidden app data option if it appears in the dropdown menu.

4 Set your primary Google Account in Drive

Save time by setting a default account

You’ll find yourself switching between different accounts if you use multiple personal or work accounts. That’s because Google uses the first account you signed in with as the default. Accessing the Drive account you want can feel bothersome if you have multiple email addresses linked to your Google Account. You can set your primary account as the default to make things easier.

Visit your Google Account page on your browser. Click your profile icon at the top. Click Sign out of all accounts. Go to Google Drive and sign in with the account you want to set as your primary.

3 Convert Drive uploads to the Google Docs format

Edit documents on the go

If you’re working on a different machine, you may not have the tools to access file formats like PDF, DOCX, or ODT. To solve this problem, Google Drive has a handy feature that can convert text files you upload to the Google Docs format. You can easily view and edit documents from Google Drive if you have access to a browser.

Here’s how to automatically convert uploads to Google Docs:

Open Google Drive on your browser. Click the gear icon. Click Settings. Check the box next to Convert uploads to Google Doc editor format.

2 Organize folders by color coding them

Keep your Drive folders in order

It can get difficult to keep track of folders if you work with shared drives and too many documents. You can organize folders in Google Drive by assigning colors based on their contents.

Here’s how to color code your folders in Drive: