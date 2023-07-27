Google Drive is a freemium cloud storage service that integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace and Android. Drive has over one billion users and hosts trillions of files (some are likely yours), but that doesn't necessarily mean it's safe. Just because everyone else uses it, does that mean it's a secure file storage option to use with your new Chromebook?

Is Google Drive secure?

Yes, Google Drive is very secure. Data transferred to or from your Drive account is encrypted by the same standards used to protect financial transactions on the web. That means that if it's intercepted en route to Google from your phone or computer, no one can read it. When it's on Google's servers, your data is encrypted using the AES-256 standard. AES-256 is so strong that even a theoretical quantum computer would take 229 nonillion years (229 followed by 30 zeros) to crack it with brute force. In comparison, the universe is only 13.8 billion years old. So your data isn't getting hacked from the outside.

Is your Google Drive data private?

Yes, your Drive content is private. Google does not access your content without your permission, or unless it's legally required to do so.

If you have a Google account through your work or school, your account administrator may have access to Access Transparency logs. These logs will provide basic details about when and how your data was shared.

How can I make my Google Drive content more secure?

Because Google locks down its data so tightly, the greatest threat to your information resides somewhere between your chair and your keyboard. However, you can change your security practices to make your account nearly impenetrable.

The number one thing you can do to protect the content on your Google Drive to set up a passkey or activate two-factor authentication. Passkeys and 2FA are, by far, the best method of preventing unauthorized access to your digital content.

You'll also want make a good password. Password strength exists on a spectrum, and as long as you aren't using 123456, your name, or your birthday you're probably okay. The most secure option is a random string of eight or more letters, numbers, and symbols, but that's difficult to remember.

Finally, make good digital choices. One of the things that makes Google Drive so useful — its collaboration and sharing features — is also one of its most vulnerable vectors for attack. Don't share access to your files with someone you don't know, and don't accept files from people you don't know. And more than people you don't know, avoid using Google Drive on wireless networks you don't know. The potential for a bad actor to intercept your passwords on a compromised network is real and shouldn't be minimized.

Is Google Drive right for you?

For most people, Google Drive meets all their security and cloud storage needs. On the other hand, if you work with sensitive data like trade secrets or health records, you might want to consider another cloud storage option. There are a lot of good ones out there!