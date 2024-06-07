Google Drive's search filters help you find the files you need right away by combining various search categories. This feature is invaluable if you struggle to manage your storage on Google Drive. You can quickly narrow your search or bring up all files of specified types by tapping a few buttons.

Google Drive's search filters debuted on iOS and shortly after made their way to Android. The feature is identical on both platforms, so you can follow this guide whether you use an iPhone, iPad, or one of our favorite Android tablets.

How to use Google Drive's search filters

Search filters were added to the public version of Google Drive in April 2024. If you don't see the filters, check for an update, as you may not be running the version with search filters.

These steps work for the Android and iOS versions of the Google Drive app.

Open the Google Drive app. Tap Search in Drive at the top of your screen. Close Tap the drop-down boxes to browse search filters. Close

You can use the filters without entering anything in the search bar. For example, selecting the Spreadsheets filter lists every spreadsheet stored in your Google Drive account.

Google Drive's search filters explained

Here's a breakdown of each search filter you can use in Google Drive and how they work.

Type

This filter lets you organize your results by file type. Not only are common file types found here (for example, Documents, Spreadsheets, and Photos), but you can also filter for shortcuts, folders, and archives. It's a handy way to find a folder you need quickly.

People

This filter lets you search for content owned by other people that they shared with you. You can filter by name or email address. It's useful combined with the Type filter to find content like schedules created by your manager using a spreadsheet.

Modified

This filter lets you search by the last date a file was modified in Google Drive. Modified means everything from a file added to Google Drive to a single letter changed in a document's text. Folders also appear here if items within it have been added or removed.

Tips for using Google Drive's search filters

After familiarizing yourself with Google Drive's search filters, find your files even faster by following these tips.

Use multiple filters

You can combine as many Type and People filters as you want in Google Drive. The only exception is the Modified filter, which allows you to select only one date range at a time. Using multiple filters is a helpful way to find content, such as identifying documents edited by multiple people or grouping photos and videos.

Search for different file types in one category

The Type filter doesn't specify exact file types. This is because Google Drive automatically groups file types into single categories. For example, JPEG and PNG files are found in the Photos & Images filter, Photoshop files are found in the Drawings filter, and Microsoft Word documents are categorized as Documents.

If you're unsure what category your file type falls into, search for the file type (such as DOCX) in the search bar.

Use the search bar to select filters

Entering a filter name into the search bar displays that filter as a chip below your search. Tap this to add the filter to your search, and tapping it clears your search. It's a handy way to find filters without scrolling through the drop-down menus. You can't use this method to bring up date ranges in the Modified filter.

Close

Search for text in a photo

Google Drive lets you search for text in a photo. Enter the text you're trying to find in the search field, then select the Photos & Images filter from the Type menu. This brings up all photos with the text in the file name and the image.

How to quickly organize files in Google Drive

Google Drive's search filters are a handy way to find a file quickly. Still, if you aren't sure what you're looking for, it can take some time to find what you need. To avoid needless searching, here are some quick ways to help you find files in Google Drive.

Make important files available offline

If you plan to be in an area without a reliable internet connection, you'll need a way to access essential files. Toggle the Available offline switch in a file to save it to your phone. If your device is running low on room for new files, try these tips to free up storage space.

Add colors to your folders

Google Drive's default gray for folders doesn't help you identify important folders. Tap the three-dot button next to a folder to change its color. You cannot find folder colors in the search bar.

Star important files and folders

You can tap Add to Starred from a file or folder to add it to the Starred category in Google Drive. This helps organize essential files and folders. You cannot search for starred files and folders.

Don't waste time searching for files in Google Drive

Google Drive's search filters are an effective way to find important documents and folders quickly. While it has a few limitations, it's an essential app feature. Google Drive can store and organize photos, but we recommend using Google Photos to manage your library of photos and videos across all your devices.