Depending on how many files you have stored in Google Drive, you may have trouble keeping everything organized. The search function can help you quickly pull up individual files by name, but it does little in terms of organization. Now, Google seems to be working on a feature that would allow users to categorize the files they store in Drive.

Code sleuth AssembleDebug of TheSpAndroid recently spotted new coding within the Google Drive Android app that suggests the company is adding a categorization feature to the app. This would be similar to the “Labels” feature that Google Workspace users can already use to label specific files. While the “Categories” feature in Drive will likely function similarly, it does not seem like Google intends to limit it to Workspace users — all Drive users will have access to it.

The 12 categories that are slated to be included are auto, banking, expenses, home, IDS, insurance, medical, pets, school, taxes, travel, and work. The source claims that it will be available for iOS and desktop, in addition to Android. When the feature rolls out, it is expected to be immediately reflected in the “Home” tab of Drive. Here, you will be able to click on the three-dots icon and pull up the “Manage Categories” option. It appears that you’ll be able to add files to one or more categories.

This is just one example of a feature that Google may be rolling out to improve the overall UI for Drive users. Earlier in 2024, the company announced changes to its Workspace suite to provide similar benefits — the Docs, Slides, and Sheets Android apps were updated to include a formatting sidebar. While it was a minor update, it gave users icons for commands such as undo and redo to create a smoother UI. For tablet users, the changes cut down on the number of clicks required to access such tools within the Workspace apps. As Google continues to tweak its products and services, it’s not hard to imagine these apps becoming easier to leverage on a wider range of devices.