Summary A deep dive into the latest Google Drive app build revealed an upgraded video player on Android.

The new player keeps the timeline but ditches the clunky overlay for sleek, standalone buttons (play, skip, rewind) below the video.

Extra controls for captions, speed, and settings are now easier to access, fixing the old awkward layout.

Google Drive is mainly a place to store files, but with more people wanting built-in media previews, better video playback has become a must. Google has already given the desktop version a much-needed video player upgrade, moving beyond the bare-bones experience. Now, it looks like the tech giant is working on bringing that same polished video experience to Android, making it easier to watch and manage videos on the go.

A deep dive into the Google Drive app build 2.25.110.0 by Android Authority hints that the upgraded video player is on its way to Android. Even though it’s not live for everyone yet, the team managed to activate the feature, giving us a sneak peek at how it works. From what they’ve seen, it’s shaping up to be a solid upgrade for video playback on the app.

The screenshot shared by the outlet shows that the new video player keeps the classic timeline at the bottom, but the real change is in the controls. Instead of cluttering the screen with an overlay, the play/pause, skip, and rewind buttons are now clean, standalone icons sitting neatly below the video.

Next to the main playback buttons, there’s a handy set of extra controls for things like captions, playback speed, settings, and full-screen mode. This new setup makes everything way easier to reach, fixing the old design where these options were tucked awkwardly in the bottom-right corner.

A mobile upgrade worth waiting for

If this update rolls out to everyone, the new video player will offer a much-needed upgrade from the existing experience on the mobile app. The cleaner design and revamped controls make it easier to navigate videos, especially when skipping forward or back.

Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on when the updated video player will land on the cloud storage app. Given Google’s massive experience with video hosting, it’s a bit surprising this upgrade has taken so long. Sure, these kinds of updates might not make headlines, but delivering reliable, user-friendly tools is what keeps users coming back and sticking around for the long haul.