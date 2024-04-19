Summary Google Drive introduced new filter categories for faster file searches on Android devices.

There's a reason Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage options in 2024. The service is simple and easy to use, and if you're someone that's a frequent user of Google products and services, then the integration is going to be top tier. Of course, the brand isn't one to rest on its laurels, and has frequently brought new features to the platform that make it easier to use.

An example of such changes includes a new search bar on web, dark mode, a better way to organize files, and so much more. Well, it looks like Google is ready to bring more enhancements to Drive, this time, rolling out a nifty feature that originally made its debut on iOS devices last month.

Get faster results with new filters

Going forward, Android users will now get a simpler way to search for files with newly introduced filter categories that will reside directly below the search bar. Users will be able to filter by File Type, Owners, and Last modified. This will make accessing files even faster than before, with queries becoming more specific.

Furthermore, users will also have the option of refining searches even further on the search results page. When it comes to this update, it should be available to all Google Workspace users, along with those with personal Google accounts. It's been a long time coming, but this new feature will easily improve the search process when using Google Drive.

You can see how this new change will look from the image above. And if you're an Android device user, you can always download the latest Google Drive update from the Play Store. If you've never used Google Drive, you can always give it a try and get 15GB of free storage, which is useful if you're looking for an easy way to store information and access it from anywhere.