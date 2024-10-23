Key Takeaways Google Drive is great for storing large files and has useful video features like fast loading times and automatic transcriptions.

Now, Google is updating the storage platform's video player with a new and modern design that looks similar to the Apple TV+ video player layout.

The new video player design will also be integrated with Google Vids for an improved video editing and storage experience.

Uploading large files and documents to the drive of your choice is a wise decision, helping you clear out storage on your device, all while keeping those important files handy and accessible, regardless of your location and device choice. Google Drive is a great option for those already in the tech giant's ecosystem of services, with options to edit and organize Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Microsoft Office files, and more in real time.

For creators, the cloud storage offers several neat video tricks. For example, it now loads videos faster than it did in the past and even offers automatic transcriptions. Now, videos on the platform are getting a brand-new look to get with the times.

In a new Workspace blog post, the Mountain View-based tech giant unveiled, for the lack of a better word, an Apple TV-esque UI for videos on Google Drive. Currently, videos on the storage platform play within a YouTube UI layout, complete with the video streaming platform's red progress bar, a dedicated button for additional settings like video quality, playback speeds, subtitles, and more.

For reference, the first image below highlights what the video player looks like currently, while the latter highlights the upcoming UI, complete with a gray and white color scheme, a bigger playback pause/resume button, dedicated fast-forward and rewind buttons, alongside all the other usual elements we've come to expect from a modern video player.

This can take a while to be widely visible

Close

The same layout will make its way to Google Vids, the tech giant's upcoming video editor that is still in development. According to Google, the upcoming platform will be integrated with Google Drive, offering a seamless video storage and video editing experience for users. The tool is currently only available to businesses with a Workspace subscription who have signed up for Workspace Labs.

The Material You 3 video player for Google Drive is currently rolling out, and should be widely visible within the next few weeks to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.