Google Drive and OneDrive are the best cloud storage platforms to upload and share your files. Google Drive is preinstalled on all Android phones and top tablets, while OneDrive has a neat integration with the Windows 11 desktop OS. Although the fundamentals remain the same, Google Drive and OneDrive differ on several factors. Let's compare Google Drive to OneDrive based on platform availability, user interface, sharing, price, and features and pick the perfect option for your needs.

Platform availability

Whether you choose Google Drive or OneDrive, the platform availability isn't an issue. Both services are available on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac. You can also use the web version and access your files on a Linux desktop or a top Chromebook.

OneDrive and Google Drive integrate well with the Finder app on Mac and File Explorer on Windows. You can check our dedicated guide to set up and use Google Drive on Mac.

User interface

Google Drive recently received Material You makeover on the web. It looks modern and better than OneDrive's web version.

Microsoft has teased a new OneDrive makeover, but it's still work-in-progress, and we don't have an ETA for it.

Features: OneDrive vs. Google Drive

Both OneDrive and Google Drive support files on-demand on Windows and Mac. You can download specific files and keep others on the cloud only.

Google Drive offers neat organization with different color folders to find relevant files quickly. You can also mark files as favorites and check your recently opened ones at the top.

While OneDrive's organization is basic with default folders, it comes with a handy Photos tab to check your media files in a single place. It supports different views, albums, categories, and the ability to filter photos by location. OneDrive also offers basic editing tools to make adjustments on the go. In comparison, Google Drive relies on Google Photos to handle your media files.

As expected, Google Drive works well with company apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, JamBoard, Keep, and more. It also backs up your Android phone content, including contacts, messages, call history, WhatsApp chat, and more.

OneDrive integrates well with the Start menu on Windows 11 to quickly access your frequently used files. OneDrive also nails the basics, like showing the folder size (something that's unavailable on Google Drive). The cloud storage service comes with a Personal Vault to add an extra layer of security to your personal files.

Sharing on OneDrive and Google Drive

OneDrive wins this one with better sharing permissions. When you share a confidential file or folder with someone on OneDrive, you can password-protect it or create an expiration link. It prevents any unauthorized access to private files and folders.

Sharing permission on Google Drive is similar to the company's productivity apps like Docs and Sheets. You can share a view-only file or add someone as a commenter or an editor.

Storage and price

Google Drive starts at 15GB of free storage, and it's shared among Gmail, Google Photos, phone backup, and uploaded files. This 15GB should be enough for a few years, and if you run out of space, subscribe to one of the Google One plans. The pricing starts at $2 per month for 100GB. You can purchase up to 30TB of Drive storage with the Google One plan. You can share the Drive space with up to five users, get premium Google Photos editing features, remove ads from Gmail, and access to Google experts.

OneDrive comes with 5GB of free space. You must purchase one of the Microsoft 365 plans to unlock 1TB of storage. Whether you choose a Microsoft 365 for Home or Business plan, all plans come with 1TB of space. The company also offers desktop Office apps, 50GB of Outlook mailbox storage, ad-free Outlook, premium features in Microsoft Family, and more, depending on your plan. The subscription starts at $7 per month or $70 per year for Microsoft 365 Personal.

The software giant recently announced Microsoft 365 Basic for $2 per month, which unlocks 100GB of OneDrive space and a web version of Office apps. If you want to add more storage to your Microsoft 365 subscription, purchase the storage plan at $2 per month for 200GB. You can check more details from the official source.

A word on mobile apps

Google Drive and OneDrive mobile apps pack a built-in scanner to scan documents and business cards on the go. They also offer handy homescreen widgets on Android and iOS. However, only Google Drive supports lock screen widgets on the iPhone.

Samsung users will appreciate OneDrive's integration on the default Gallery app. The OneDrive Android app looks outdated, though. We hope to see a Material You treatment in the near future.

2 Images Close

Google Drive for Android doesn't support biometric protection. OneDrive lets you lock the app with a fingerprint scanner.

Access your files from everywhere

Google Drive offers flawless integration on Android and the Google apps. The company's 15GB free storage is more generous than OneDrive's 5GB default offering. OneDrive pulls ahead with better Windows support and superior sharing options. Google and Microsoft offer 1TB of cloud storage with their paid business plans focused on consumers. Check out our dedicated comparison post to learn about Microsoft 365 for Home and Google Workspace Individual.