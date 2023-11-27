Summary Google Drive users are experiencing issues with disappearing files, with reports of files being fully gone from the cloud service.

Users have reported lost access to files and issues with folder structures reverting to a state from May 2023.

Google is currently investigating the issue and advises affected users not to make any changes to their Google Drive.

It looks like Google Drive is experiencing some issues with disappearing files. Multiple users have taken to the Google Support forum to report that they lost access to some of the files that they’ve uploaded to Google Drive, with them seemingly fully gone from the cloud service. Google recommends you don’t make any changes to your Google Drive if you’re affected while the company investigates the issue.

As shared on YCombinator’s Hacker News forum, a South Korean user first took to the Google Support website to report that all of their files from after May 2023 were gone from their Drive. They are neither available in any folders nor visible in trash. The folder structure also reverted back the state it was in May 2023. The person further states that they never shared their files or Drive with anyone else. That rules out the possibility that the original owner of the files deleted or unshared them. The person went through multiple troubleshooting steps, with Google unable to resolve the issue as press time.

A volunteer Google Support member was able to get a statement from a company representative, stating that they’re investigating the case and that they’ve received reports from other Google Drive admins that have similar issues. At the same time, the statement makes clear that you shouldn’t try to restore the Drive yourself: “We don't recommend as well to make changes on the root/data folder while we wait for instructions from our Engieers (sic!).”

In the meantime, other Google Drive users have joined in with complaints, opening further support threads. A user reports that they fully lost a few key items in their Drive, similarly not shared with anyone and not visible in trash or revisions. Another one says they can only see folders and subfolders for some files in their Drive, but not the files themselves.

Unfortunately, none of the reports have specified where exactly these issues are arising. It’s unclear if the files are missing from Google Drive’s web version or its app, or if the files are gone only from synced folders on computers. It’s possible that some of the affected people haven’t checked all the places their files are accessible at, which we’d recommend doing if you’re affected.

We’ve reached out to Google to get more details on the situation.